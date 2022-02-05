The Song That Helped Me Heal

A while ago, I wrote an article sharing 20 songs that helped me get through my breakup. I gave explanations for why each song was so important to me, except for one. I said I’d write an individual article for it. Originally, I wrote this in September of 2020 but hesitated to post it. I’m not sure why, but without further ado here it is:

**I decided to annotate it verse by verse. It just made more sense to do it this way. I didn’t want to face copyright issues by copying and pasting the entire song in my article. So I will reference each section of the song one at a time. Underneath each section’s title, I will fill it in with my personal significance and experience based on my interpretation of each part of the song.**

Verse One

It’s been a few months since I last cried about him. Ever since then I have been able to listen to music and sing again. I’ve been able to enjoy music like before. Although sometimes certain songs make me feel both pain and pleasure.

Verse Two

For the past few months, I haven’t enjoyed anything that used to make me happy. During that time I wanted so badly to feel better, but nothing would bring me any happiness. I was drowning. I finally started to pray more and unloaded my pain onto Jehovah. Thankfully he helped me float back to the surface.

Pre-Chorus

It was finally in August I started to feel better. On a Sunday I called my best friend and told her that I finally was okay. I knew I was soon coming out of the hole. I was finally getting back to my happy self, the way I used to be, I picked up my pieces, and began to heal.

Chorus

These last few months have held some of the most difficult and darkest moments in my life up until now, but after weathering it I saw a light in the darkness. It wasn’t until I poured my feelings and thoughts out into writing that I was able to finally come together again. It was like a wave washed over me and I came out from under it and saw the situation in a clearer view.

Verse Three

These past few months have taken me through so many emotions, thoughts, highs, and lows. I have not been as stable as I would have liked to be. I’ve gone so through so many changes mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Verse Four

Facing the wake of everything I now realize there were some hard but important lessons I needed to learn from the pain. It took hitting my lowest low, patience, work, and time to be able to turn all of that hurt into pearls of wisdom and now I have put them permanently onto my heart and in my mind.

Verse Five

Looking back I realize how much I’ve grown and matured. Though, I am still working to get to a better place in the complete sense. Thankfully, I’m not the girl I used to be, but that’s okay because even though parts of me still hurt I’m stronger, wiser, and happier. I have finally found the person, that girl inside me, that I was searching for all those months. I grew into her.

—

—

