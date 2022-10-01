The Terrible Truth About Blindsiding Breakups

Breakups are difficult. Many people say they never saw it coming, but there were often signs the person ignored.

They have been dropping hints for so long. They became tired and came out and say it. A breakup doesn’t mean you are a terrible partner. Nor is it a sign you were unaware of what was happening in your relationship.

Many people overcompensate when they sense their partner is drifting away from them. You can also feel you’re finally getting what you want right before a partner breaks up with you.

A relationship ending feels like the saddest thing ever.

But sometimes it’s what you need most — though you don’t know it yet.

Some will jokingly say reading about breakups is your subconscious mind speaking. I’m not sure about that, but there are other subtle signs worth a second look.

Here are the signs your partner is drifting from you because they are losing interest. But from your perspective, you are getting everything you wanted.

#1. You finally felt free.

Your partner finally gives you breathing room in the relationship. When the union was fresh, they would be critical of male friends. Now, they are not.

Your beau also gives you the option to go to places alone.

You aren’t together at all the events you attend.

While you saw this as your partner learning to trust you, they were losing interest.

Most people get less intense when they lose interest; not because they are growing to trust you. There is an activity or someone who has their attention now.

This freedom can give you a rush of relief.

But it’s important to do activities together. Or share stories about your day to gauge your partner’s interest in you and the relationship. People are creatures of habit and there’s often more to changing behavior.

#2. You always win.

People can love each other and fight a lot. When someone has an interest in you, they care to win. Or want to make you happy, so they let it go.

You feel it when the person doesn’t try. But then you think a win is a win. Before you know it, you think you have the upper hand in your relationship. After all, everything is going your way.

Winning too much is intoxicating.

And it can blind you from seeing someone pulling away from you.

You’re alone in the relationship. But getting your way lets you forget where your partner’s emotions lie.

#3. You feel heard.

“I don’t enjoy having dinner with your family. Your parents are not crazy about me.” “Your friends aren’t my people. I don’t want to go.”

Could it be true? They finally heard you.

After all the uncomfortable dinners, meals with their family or friends become optional. All the activities you wanted no part of are also gone. Soon you could be gone out of the picture, too.

Your partner slowly gives you options about where you both hang out.

You see it as a choice. But your partner is focusing on other relationships in their life. The interest fades more when they have several experiences by themselves. And aren’t excited to share them with you.

