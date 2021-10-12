The Winner!

The first person to type the accurate location of my sabbatical — Darby, Montana — into the comments section was bodojanbo. Congratulations! She has won a signed copy of Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth.
Wintering in Darby, Montana was a great experience. Not only was it breathtakingly gorgeous, it was productive. I completed what I set out to do—finish The Business of Being: Soul Purpose In and Out of the Workplace.
Often mistaken for an extrovert, I’m an introvert who functions as an extrovert. So this opportunity—three months of solitude—was like a decadent slice (or three) of crème brûlée.
Are you more of an introvert or an extrovert?
This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com and is republished here with permission from the author.
Photo by Laurie Buchanan
