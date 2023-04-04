These 3 Skills Will Keep You Consistent on Your Attachment Style Path

I remember starting my path to transform my attachment style, just like you.

The first shocking piece was to hear experts dig into traits and characteristics I exemplified as if they were next to me as I acted them out.

What follows? The self-shaming and the thoughts of relationships that I ruined since I did not learn about attachment theory earlier.

Last was admitting that I had to start this journey for a healthy future.

If that sounds familiar to your progression, I want to tell you to take a deep breath.

You are weighing yourself down with presumptions that are not conducive to growth. You live in the illusion that going back in time would have changed your trajectory.

None of it is true. Maybe it’s true. What if somehow it left you worse off?

You don’t know.

All you can control is what you are doing today, and that is continuing to transform your attachment style.

Stop being so hard on yourself and stay headstrong.

What’s the easiest way to accomplish that? Well, I am about to tell you.

…

Embrace the robot

One of the repetitive “challenges” I hear people face is that implementing improved behaviors feels robotic and unnatural.

Does day one of a diet feel natural? Does starting a new job feel natural?

No.

There are pillars to changing your attachment style: conflict resolution, communication, self-soothing, displays and reception of love, deactivation avoidance, and the list continues.

You are going to implement techniques that feel robotic, but it is a new motion and practice.

It is as if a posture coach is changing how you sit, walk, and run.

Your resistance to robotic techniques is your resistance to change.

Remember, your brain tries to function within your attachment style and the behaviors it knows.

When you do something that counteracts your wiring, your brain questions itself and resists what is combating its normal function.

Learn to reframe your thinking and embrace the skill of being a robot. You are using structure and techniques that will develop into natural habits.

…

Stay triggered

Ok, I am kidding. I am not telling you to stay triggered.

When people are triggered, they expend so much energy trying to avoid the emotions that come with it that they end up in a worse mental state.

Learning to process and embrace the emotions that come with your triggers is one of the necessary steps in self-soothing.

People think that you have to kill the trigger first. (links at the end of the article) When you are triggered, think about the emotions that are personal to you in that state.

It is ok to be angry, sad, and agitated; for a moment.

When you embrace those emotions, you can take a step back and think about the root of the trigger causing those emotions.

For example, I did not do well with volatility and hot and cold in my relationships. When moments of conflict happened, I would get triggered and shut down.

Usually, I would kill the trigger and tell myself I am overreacting. I would “let it go,” but in the end, I was only fighting the urge to shut down.

I reframed my approach, and I would recognize I was triggered. I would accept that I was mentally exhausted and angry. Remember, I knew it was ok; for a moment.

I realized my mental exhaustion came from needing time to process and break down an issue. I got angry because I was overwhelmed. I could then tell my partner, “ I am overwhelmed and need time to think.”

It prevented me from shutting down, and I could release the momentary anger because there was no rush to process it in my mind.

Embracing the trigger is about recognizing the emotions you deal with on a recurring cycle when triggered and building out techniques to cure them. Robotic at first. Easier over time. Quicker over time.

Stop racing to the finish line. This takes years, not weeks.

…

Behavior > emotion

Love is supposed to be an emotion and not a behavior. For the sake of your journey, I want you to flip that and think of it the opposite way.

No, I am not naive. You want to build a connection to yourself or a partner by converting your attachment style. You want to build loving relationships.

I want you to think about love as a behavior instead of an emotion because you won’t see the results overnight.

What you have control over are the behaviors you challenge yourself to convert daily along your path.

The most loving thing you can do is show someone you are willing to change and rewire everything you ever thought you knew.

That is the definition of self-growth.

The transformation takes a long time, and if you have the end goal in sight, you will not do the behaviors from the right place in your heart. You will only focus on the outcome.

Instead of thinking you are behaving to gain love, reframe that into thinking you are trying to show love.

…

Be robotic, embrace your trigger, and show love.

Remember, we are on this journey together.

…

Dismissive avoidant: Triggers, Dating this attachment style

Fearful avoidant: Triggers, Dating this attachment style

Anxious: Triggers, Dating this attachment style

…

