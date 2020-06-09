This Is How Humor Helps Us Survive Trauma

Gentlemen, why do you not laugh? With the fearful strain that is upon me day and night, if I did not laugh, I should die.

— Abraham Lincoln

As a teacher in an inner-city environment, I make a lot of jokes I probably shouldn’t, as well do I hear jokes that probably shouldn’t be uttered by other teachers. I have heard police officers in Baltimore do the same, as well as mental health professionals and emergency room doctors all make seemingly rude, insensitive jokes about their patients. I have seen TV shows and movies of military members making extremely crass jokes about their jobs.

All of these professions, from law enforcement to teaching, to counseling, to the military, to medicine, are high-trauma professions where people have to deal with daily, constant stress. My job requires handling a lot of my students’ trauma and seeing the way that trauma plays out in classroom behavior.

So is it really rude to make insensitive jokes? And when people out of touch with my daily reality, that doesn’t see what I deal with and go through every day, criticize me for being insensitive and offensive, but sometimes, humor is the best coping mechanism, especially when in life’s worst moments.

Dark comedy is defined by Wikipedia as “a comic style that makes light of subject matter that is generally considered taboo, particularly subjects that are normally considered serious or painful to discuss.” According to Meghan Mobbs of ​Psychology Today,​ dark humor “treats threatening or disturbing subjects…with levity or amusement.” In some way, dark humor shows how absurd or illogical a situation is by joking about seemingly life-threatening situations.

If we can joke about something, it makes it less threatening in our minds. Cognitive reappraisal is a psychological process where we reassess stressful situations to change our emotional response. I often joke that a good day at work is if I show up to work and make it through the day. While it seems like that standard for success is ridiculously low, my standards and expectations for work aren’t actually that low. That is just how I joke to feel less hopeless and angry about things that go wrong at work, and how I use humor to cope with a high-stress and high trauma job.

Humor allows us to be more resilient, too. A lot of times, when people are very angry or grieving, they laugh uncontrollably to release nervous energy. According to Nicholas A. Kuiper of ​Europe’s Journal of Psychology,​ humor can have a facilitative role in extremely traumatic situations and can be an adaptive trait for us to survive. Aimee Foster blogged in ​Tiny Buddha​ about how she laughed uncontrollably at her infant daughter’s funeral after hearing her husband try to sing, describing his singing as “the poorest display of tone-deaf screeching I have ever been subjected to”.

Foster goes on to say that she wasn’t heartless, as the day was the heaviest of her life. “A moment of laughter allowed me to momentarily forget my sorrow and the heavy burden was lifted,” she said. Foster describes humor and laughter as some form of escape, but I would go even further and say that humor in dark and very challenging moments is more than a coping mechanism, but a survival mechanism.

Of course, dark humor is not always appreciated by people who don’t understand and aren’t in on the joke. In the words of Linda Willing in a publication for firefighters, “even the most benign joke from a first responder to a taxpayer can seem hurtful, flippant, and even cruel”. A lot of jokes teachers make about students are usually best kept private.

Shared suffering and shared traumatic experiences bring out a certain darker side of us, and that side is best conveyed in humor rather than in repressed tolerance and rage. Dark humor is okay, and has even shown to reduce aggression and resist negative feelings than when dark humor is suppressed.

Obviously, a mental health professional should not be making dark jokes about his or her profession in front of a client, and neither should a homicide detective make a joke about a dead victim’s body in front of the family of the victim.

The shared camaraderie that comes with tackling a taboo subject we consider too painful or serious is immense. No one understands the shared experience of dealing with my students more than my co-teacher who works with my students — and some of the jokes we make are jokes that shouldn’t be shared with the general public. But we show up to work consistently and show up for our kids, even if we wish we could be more effective with the challenges at hand.

I will always remember one of the ending scenes of ​”Schindler’s List” with a scene at the very end of the movie of a Soviet soldier liberating Jews in Brinnlitz.

“You have been liberated!” the soldier shouts.

“Where should we go?” one person asks the soldier.

“Don’t go east. That’s for sure. They hate you there.”

At that moment, I burst out laughing. And although that may make me a terrible person, the movie was three consecutive hours of grotesque tragedy and dehumanization that characterized concentration camps in the Holocaust. The remark from the soldier to facetiously caution the survivors of the camp surprised me more than I could put into words. It was unexpected. It felt inappropriate. And yet it was funny given the dark and seemingly hopeless circumstance of the movie.

The biggest role of dark humor is that it builds community and it helps you keep going in the times where pressing on seems impossible. That, perhaps, makes all the difference.

