This Is What Happens When You Replace ‘Florida Man’ With ‘Father of a Newborn at Wit’s End’ in News Headlines

Read part 1 here

Father of a newborn at wit’s end loses patience, steals ambulance to get home from hospital — Tampa Bay News

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end jumps onto hood of truck, holds on for 9 miles — Kiro7

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end uses plastic water bottle wrapping as disguise to burglarize store — News7Miami

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end climbs on playground equipment to tell children where babies come from — KUTV

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end fights fellow liquor store shopper who didn’t say thank you — NBC Miami

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it — ABC20

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end accused of kicking chicken like ‘a football player would kick a field goal’ — ClickOrlando

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end bitten by shark, walks home bleeding — CBS Miami

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end rips urinal off bathroom wall, runs naked out of restaurant into woods — CBS17

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end attacked by squirrel while taking a selfie — GlobalNews

…

Father of a newborn at wit’s end in tutu caught for breaking into a farmer’s market — Palm Beach Post

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: thom masat on Unsplash