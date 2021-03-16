Get Daily Email
This Is What Happens When You Replace 'Florida Man' With 'Father of a Newborn at Wit's End' in News Headlines

This Is What Happens When You Replace ‘Florida Man’ With ‘Father of a Newborn at Wit’s End’ in News Headlines

Father of a newborn at wit’s end jumps onto hood of truck, holds on for 9 miles.

Read part 1 here

Father of a newborn at wit’s end loses patience, steals ambulance to get home from hospital — Tampa Bay News

Father of a newborn at wit’s end jumps onto hood of truck, holds on for 9 miles — Kiro7

Father of a newborn at wit’s end uses plastic water bottle wrapping as disguise to burglarize store — News7Miami

Father of a newborn at wit’s end climbs on playground equipment to tell children where babies come from — KUTV

Father of a newborn at wit’s end fights fellow liquor store shopper who didn’t say thank you — NBC Miami

Father of a newborn at wit’s end snatches woman’s $5 bill, eats it  — ABC20

Father of a newborn at wit’s end accused of kicking chicken like ‘a football player would kick a field goal’ — ClickOrlando

Father of a newborn at wit’s end bitten by shark, walks home bleeding — CBS Miami

Father of a newborn at wit’s end rips urinal off bathroom wall, runs naked out of restaurant into woods — CBS17

Father of a newborn at wit’s end attacked by squirrel while taking a selfie — GlobalNews

Father of a newborn at wit’s end in tutu caught for breaking into a farmer’s market — Palm Beach Post

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: thom masat on Unsplash

 

About Andrew Hutchinson

Live on the west coast and enjoy coffee and sunrises :) https://andrewahutch.medium.com/

