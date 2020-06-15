3 Leadership Qualities to Learn From the Famous HBO Series ‘Game of Thrones

Personal growth isn’t something to catch eventually. It’s a continuous learning process through lessons from daily observation. The observation comes from: incidents happening around us, consequences of actions we do, Entertainment ways we have for refreshing our mind.

I learnt some leadership qualities from the famous HBO series “Game of Thrones’’. It’s character Khaleesi was portrayed to be a good queen throughout the season but lasted as a demon massacring the whole city and killing innocent people who didn’t even resist in her way. Although, season’s popularity lowered the follower’s anger but somehow fans spitted it on social media. It made me curious to find out the reason for spread hate for the queen at the end. Rumination brought a greater lesson and fruitful message regarding leadership skills from this observation which I wanted to share.

The first message I got is:

A leader has to be a leader from start to end.

Initially, Khaleesi won the hearts with her true essence of leadership but couldn’t carry it all along. I will be applauded as a leader by accomplishing my goal in a righteous way. Hunger to be a winner must not incur respect of a true leader. The writer of the story created a good image of the queen and continued it till the 7th season. Freedom of innocents from slavery, killing of the cruel kings prominent her in seven kingdoms and very warm welcome she got by downtrodden people each time conquering over tyrant rulers. Turning into a monster in 8th season (finale) vanished her success. Banished her image. It wasn’t expected from a leader who got honour and respect through the kind way adopted throughout. The season ended with the murder of queen on the hands of her lover and a true follower of her commands.

It gave me the second message

Unexpected actions will ruin your accomplished tasks and actual goal will be a nightmare then.

A silly action flashed away her leading skills. She ruined the city just to take revenge from the present queen. Her alliances disowned her at the end. It revealed that a leader must be above and beyond taking personal matters into account for achieving big dreams. It happens in real life too. Leaders create a good image initially and people make an opinion of them based on that starting attitude. Goals sacrificed if evil takes control of at any point. A leader shouldn’t be ended as Khaleesi did. She was murdered because her right hands never liked the way of getting throne at the end.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The third message I got is:

It isn’t just the quality of you which matters, how long you keep affirm on the quality actually matters.

Going beyond her ways to get the throne was the reason for the felony of her sincere advisers so I learnt to be focused on attributes people liked and believed in the start of the campaign. She couldn’t control her inner-self. She had the qualities of a leader but lost her stamina. Leading qualities expect to be cool until the achievement comes. Be enough strong to call a spade a spade. It doesn’t mean to change the path. It is good to try, take, and back out from different ways but never let the evil be driving force. Never settle on a shortcut or devils’ path to achieving the goal. Never compromise on less. Quality of the people leader has surrounded hints on success.

I learnt not to compromise on ethics just for winning. Compromising on quality will lead to rabbit hole as it did to Khaleesi. A leader isn’t a leader by the number of followers. A leader true self opens by the quality of the followers. Prophet Muhammad (Messenger of Allah in Muslim’s belief) struggled 15 years to spread his message and few people accepted Him, but the quality of those followers proved themselves in the battle of Badar where they fronted thousand armed men but won the battle.

Does quantity never matter? No. It matters as quantity gives you power, but quality gives you strength.

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash