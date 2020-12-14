Through a Child’s Eyes

A child’s innocence

I think adults have kids so they can relive the joy and passion they experienced before they started running too fast. Adults forget to revel in the simple pleasures of life. Sometimes, they are immune to the magic and beauty surrounding them.

Untouched by life’s challenges, children walk the earth in a constant state of awe. Their curiosity is pure and innocent, propelling them into a kaleidoscope of wonder, color, and excitement. Lost in the moment, they explore their world without fear. Life is an enchanting fairytale, and time is endless.

An outing at the zoo

When my sister, Maria, and her family visited my mom in Naples, Florida, we visited the Naples Zoo. As I had recently been, I was not expecting much. Been there. Done it. Checked the box. Next? I did not realize how different and amazing my day would be. This time, I would experience the animals through the eyes of my niece and nephews.

When my mom and I had gone to the zoo, we had fun. But, not the kind of pleasure my sister’s kids exhibited. I watched as Brooke, Jack, and Danny immersed themselves in their adventure. I realized how I miss some of the best details of what is going on around me.

The kids connected with what was in front of them. The excitement dancing in their eyes and giggles showed me just how much they enjoyed what they were doing. Their experience breathed life into their bodies and seeped out through their souls. Their bubbles of enthusiasm and wonder sprinkled fairy dust upon us adults.

“I want to see giraffes!” Off we went. It was the demand of all three kids. Maria bought some lettuce for feeding, and I bought some more. The children were fascinated by the feeding. They could have stayed in that one spot until the sun descended. We nearly got kicked out of the feeding area.

That is the difference between adults and children. Little ones can soak in a moment forever, fascinated by their experience. Adults, on the other hand, are always on the go. What comes next? Feeding a giraffe becomes a quick check off the bucket list for adults. Whereas for a child, feeding a giraffe is the most magical experience in the world. Time stands still, as a kid becomes one with the moment and lost in their action.

Just be

Although I had a great day with my mom, seeing the zoo through a child’s eyes was so much more fun. Watching their playful behavior breathed magic into the Naples Zoo.

What did I learn from observing them? To just be. Such a simple lesson; I know. But one that is so easy to forget…

Previously published on medium

Photo credit: by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash