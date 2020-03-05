Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Time to Lose the ‘Don’t Want to Lose’ Attitude

Time to Lose the ‘Don’t Want to Lose’ Attitude

When you're so afraid of losing, you're missing out.

by Leave a Comment

In NYC just landed and I was thinking about something.

How many of you walk around every day with the “don’t want to lose” attitude? I’m going to tell you the real truth about this attitude and what it’s doing to your dating life.

Do you know what the “don’t want to lose” attitude is? Usually it means that you are totally caught up in the outcome with everything you do.

So when you go and approach and talk to someone, you don’t approach them as yourself. You approach them as the “I don’t want to lose” person, and the “I want this person to like me” person.

To begin with, you don’t have this person. They are a total stranger. So how do you even have this attitude in the first place?

Do you know what happens to a sports team that has a “don’t want to lose” attitude? They usually end up 4-12 at the end of the season. They play all of their games tight because they’re not relaxed and laid back, and they are really just a mess when it comes down to executing anything.

So what you need to do is to go into every approach and every meeting with an attitude that you are going to have fun. You need to not care so much about the outcome, because the outcome is rarely what you expect it to be. Start having carefree moments in life, and lose the “don’t want to lose” attitude!

Previously published on davidwygant.com and is republished here under permission.

 

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About David Wygant

1.7 million men & women come to me every month to find the secrets to success. And after 20 years of coaching, I’ve discovered the golden keys to success in dating, business, health and wellness, and life.

I’ve helped millions of men and women around the globe achieve success in their dating, social and personal lives. I’m also a father to the world’s cutest little girl, and I am an unapologetic man. Some say I’m nuts, others say I’ve changed their life forever. One thing’s for certain: I’ll always give you the truth, whether you can handle it or not. I never sugar coat anything. Nice is so overrated. I’d prefer brutally honest breakthrough to a “nice” rut any damn day of the week. If you’re the same way, read on.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.