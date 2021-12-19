Tiro Dominical [Video]

By Omeleto

It’s 1974, and three friends have traveled from Spain to the U.S. for the first time. They decide to take a road trip through the mythic American West, renting a car and blasting some tunes as they barrel through the desert on their way to Las Vegas.

They soon pass a hitchhiker and bicker over whether or not they should pick him up. Roberto, the more conscientious friend, doesn’t want the man to suffer in the relentless sun. But Paco — who’d rather smoke a joint than sit next to a sweaty passerby — says no. Roberto wins out, but his Good Samaritan impulses lead to a series of mishaps that derail their vacation.

Written and directed by Pablo Riesgo, this short comedy of errors is essentially a “What I Did on My Summer Vacation” gone wrong, told with terrific visual flair and a solid feel for how strongly defined characters can clash, to both comedic and dramatic effect. Like the trip itself, the film begins with a spirit of adventure. Shot in Borrego Springs, the sun-soaked cinematography and color palette highlight the striking beauty of the desert. But, as our trio learns, that wide-open horizon leaves plenty of room to get themselves into trouble.

The action isn’t particularly outlandish or “big,” but the crackling dialogue between such disparate characters provides the frissons of amusement and tension for the first part of the narrative. Like many friendships between three people, there are often two radically opposed poles in the mix of personalities, with one who functions as neutral ground between them. This set of friends is no different, and they bicker over the balance between responsibility and hedonism. Roberto is more worried about paying fines on a dirty, smelly rental car; Paco just wants to have a good time.

Actors Jesus Lloveras, Gonzalo Bouza and Ruben Navarro have a believable mix of indulgence, annoyance and rapport that characterizes a long-running group of buddies. Their banter has an easy-going rhythm that hits the one-liners and zingers just right, and their few moments of broad comedy offer a perfect flourish of fun. But the story generally stays in a realistic register, and when one bad decision leads to another, they have to find their way out of the situation. The events that unfold may not be entirely unexpected, but it highlights their differences and turns their formerly promising trip into a nightmare.

“Tiro Dominical” has plenty of opportunities in its narrative to go broad and outlandish, but it works because it keeps its attention focused on the dynamics of friendship, mining them for both humor and tension. Theirs is a road trip that goes nowhere, as well as a portrait of a dysfunctional friendship that nevertheless manages to go on, driving off towards the horizon. Where they’re going, no one knows, but it’s highly like that our three friends will continue to bicker and exasperate one another, getting themselves in and out of scrapes with aplomb. The trip is a fail, but friendship is forever — for better or worse.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03 de esas marcas

00:18 qué pasada días

00:21 estaba en el desierto

00:24 papá y aquí no hay ni dios como las

00:29 felices

00:30 hola qué tal hola qué tal

00:32 la

00:34 sangre de enade chavales

00:42 cambia esta [ __ ] jose por favor no

00:44 puedo con esta [ __ ] música y opaco que

00:47 aquí en volverse un poquito la cultura

00:48 no lo vi pero el cochecito a la música

00:52 que aparcó tranqui

01:01 qué [ __ ] que hace lo que estaba diciendo

01:04 [ __ ] envolverme en la cultura esta

01:07 hierba no se encuentra en españa seguro

01:12 qué es eso un porro [ __ ] de ver qué ley

01:15 de la buena abuela

01:19 bueno pero aquí no te lo vayas a fumar

01:20 que tranquila

01:23 pero la de gas con un poquito de alegría

01:26 estoy con jose ante los pumas luego

01:28 gracias roberts

01:30 andando si lo necesitáis más que yo para

01:33 ccoo [ __ ] macho que ambas fiestas

01:40 pero cambiar la música por lo menos

01:43 creciendo el porro con el tronco que

01:46 pesado a ver

01:50 [Música]

01:52 hay otra cosa ya está calladito

01:57 vais

02:03 yo estoy intentando pasarlo bien que

02:06 venir aquí es una pasta

02:08 bueno ya venga

02:11 estoy llegando al área

02:29 pues

02:31 creo que para la izquierda

02:34 creer

02:37 según el mapa

02:39 sí

02:47 está haciendo la derecha ver mi primo

02:53 más tranquilo

02:55 [Música]

02:57 y sin resuelta

02:58 voy a poner ‘barrio sésamo’ para que

03:00 barrio sésamo que es un programa nuevo

03:03 de la 1 que le ponga a los niños enseñan

03:05 a contar en inglés izquierda a derecha

03:07 arriba abajo lo básico para sobrevivir

03:09 oye pero debería de ver yo no pero qué

03:12 dices imbécil que es para niños bueno y

03:16 madre que me parió

03:18 [Música]

03:23 de ese tronco

03:24 [Música]

03:26 pero bueno se va a morir de calor ahí

03:27 fuera que huevazos que pone

03:31 las vedas anda pues mira bien a la

03:33 izquierda

03:35 y lo recogemos bueno y justo

03:38 enoc

03:40 vosotros habéis visto si estaba

03:42 deshaciendo el colega qué es lo que

03:43 puede pasar como

03:46 ayuda

03:50 jose cosas todo es digamos vamos a

03:52 ponerlo

03:55 jose

03:58 qué hace josé

04:02 y me cago en mi manto

04:05 todos estamos tontos para [ __ ]

04:09 que pare no sé por qué lo hablamos

04:12 ninguno inglés ni nada y eso te va

04:16 la madre que me parió

04:18 vale vale

04:23 hola

04:25 las vegas decimos a sentar a mi lado que

04:28 ayudado que joderse

04:31 este pack indicó

04:36 te digo yo dice turbias el ‘barrio

04:39 sésamo’ s makinen yo creo que quiere que

04:41 pongamos las manos en alto

04:43 jose a

04:45 [Música]

04:55 o no

04:58 [Música]

05:01 las que parece viejo porque está

05:03 diciendo yo creo que quiero que salgamos

05:05 del coche y que los queremos aquí

05:08 y esto vamos a salir que hablando se

05:11 entiende la gente aquí

05:16 gracias

05:20 o se quedaron quietos este paso se queda

05:22 sin balas

05:28 viejo

05:31 ok porque esté en alive stayin alive

05:35 good vibrations y es

05:37 moragas

05:39 no woman no

05:40 lo hagas

05:58 ha pasado

06:00 pero yo no

06:07 los matados que no

06:12 [ __ ] los sesos

06:20 dos días

06:26 d

06:28 2

06:32 [ __ ] ahora siento perdón ostias

06:42 pero

06:45 e

06:52 por sí que está muerto

06:57 qué hacemos

06:59 qué hacemos

07:02 no lo podemos dejar aquí pero como que

07:03 este tipo casi no mata a los tres a la

07:05 [ __ ] con él

07:19 hay que enterrarlo porque dices que sí

07:23 que si nos pillan nos mete en la cárcel

07:26 y aquí no salimos hay que enterrarlo y

07:28 no nos podemos dejar aquí que no

07:32 jose ayúdame a bera bera bera bera bera

07:35 ver no me puedo encender un porro

07:38 pero quereis meter a un muerto ayuno de

07:40 sangre en el [ __ ] coche

07:45 tierra zona se mancharía todo y eso no

07:48 sólo que bueno también

07:50 vamos a usar tu chupa se la ponemos en

07:52 la cabeza si no manchan el coche claro

07:54 eso es con eso es lo que

08:01 es

08:05 para ccoo lo siento pero aquí en la

08:08 cárcel te dan por culo que no tiene toda

08:11 la [ __ ] [ __ ]

08:14 para completo que son esto qué es

08:19 venga va

08:31 y ahora

08:35 yo creo por donde había sido antes no

08:37 había nada no

08:41 [Música]

08:44 una chaqueta según vosotros estáis

09:07 y

09:09 ah

09:20 de chaqueta de albacete

09:42 a

09:45 esa chaqueta era de albacete

09:51 una vez

09:53 pero claro san roberto salvador y

09:56 joselito el tonto del culo tienen que

09:57 rescatar al hijo la gran [ __ ] este

10:01 hay que ver y no en hyde y farm el porro

10:03 cállate tu idiota

10:08 desempeñarlo

10:10 que está bien

10:14 y ahora como acabamos

10:16 y ahí va la madre que me parió

10:20 pues con las manos los [ __ ]

10:25 yo lo que es pesado es esto

10:31 qué [ __ ] calor [ __ ]

10:42 la vida que frágiles sólo testigos así

10:45 un

10:47 desaparecemos esta vida que se

10:52 está fumando deja la [ __ ] cámara

10:55 ayúdanos a enterrarlo conmigo

11:10 y paz

11:27 hay que volver tenemos que seguir del

11:30 país

11:30 1 primero quiero las vegas

11:34 he dicho que si nos pillan nos quedamos

11:38 aquí de por vida

11:42 ya

11:46 vamos a dar la vuelta me jodas macho

11:56 valor

12:03 [Música]

12:06 dale dale dale

12:11 no

12:16 e

12:26 ah

13:04 o no

13:16 pues vaya una [ __ ] [ __ ] de viajero

13:22 [Música]

13:47 sí

13:48 [Música]

13:59 chavales

14:00 no lo vais a creer

14:04 que me dejó el pasaporte en la chaqueta

14:06 de albacete

14:09 y

14:17 hola

14:24 ah

14:28 [Música]

