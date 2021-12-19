Get Daily Email
Tiro Dominical [Video]

3 friends pick up a hitchhiker on their way to Vegas. Then things get messy...

By Omeleto

.

.

It’s 1974, and three friends have traveled from Spain to the U.S. for the first time. They decide to take a road trip through the mythic American West, renting a car and blasting some tunes as they barrel through the desert on their way to Las Vegas.

They soon pass a hitchhiker and bicker over whether or not they should pick him up. Roberto, the more conscientious friend, doesn’t want the man to suffer in the relentless sun. But Paco — who’d rather smoke a joint than sit next to a sweaty passerby — says no. Roberto wins out, but his Good Samaritan impulses lead to a series of mishaps that derail their vacation.

Written and directed by Pablo Riesgo, this short comedy of errors is essentially a “What I Did on My Summer Vacation” gone wrong, told with terrific visual flair and a solid feel for how strongly defined characters can clash, to both comedic and dramatic effect. Like the trip itself, the film begins with a spirit of adventure. Shot in Borrego Springs, the sun-soaked cinematography and color palette highlight the striking beauty of the desert. But, as our trio learns, that wide-open horizon leaves plenty of room to get themselves into trouble.

The action isn’t particularly outlandish or “big,” but the crackling dialogue between such disparate characters provides the frissons of amusement and tension for the first part of the narrative. Like many friendships between three people, there are often two radically opposed poles in the mix of personalities, with one who functions as neutral ground between them. This set of friends is no different, and they bicker over the balance between responsibility and hedonism. Roberto is more worried about paying fines on a dirty, smelly rental car; Paco just wants to have a good time.

Actors Jesus Lloveras, Gonzalo Bouza and Ruben Navarro have a believable mix of indulgence, annoyance and rapport that characterizes a long-running group of buddies. Their banter has an easy-going rhythm that hits the one-liners and zingers just right, and their few moments of broad comedy offer a perfect flourish of fun. But the story generally stays in a realistic register, and when one bad decision leads to another, they have to find their way out of the situation. The events that unfold may not be entirely unexpected, but it highlights their differences and turns their formerly promising trip into a nightmare.

“Tiro Dominical” has plenty of opportunities in its narrative to go broad and outlandish, but it works because it keeps its attention focused on the dynamics of friendship, mining them for both humor and tension. Theirs is a road trip that goes nowhere, as well as a portrait of a dysfunctional friendship that nevertheless manages to go on, driving off towards the horizon. Where they’re going, no one knows, but it’s highly like that our three friends will continue to bicker and exasperate one another, getting themselves in and out of scrapes with aplomb. The trip is a fail, but friendship is forever — for better or worse.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
de esas marcas
00:18
qué pasada días
00:21
estaba en el desierto
00:24
papá y aquí no hay ni dios como las
00:29
felices
00:30
hola qué tal hola qué tal
00:32
la
00:34
sangre de enade chavales
00:42
cambia esta [ __ ] jose por favor no
00:44
puedo con esta [ __ ] música y opaco que
00:47
aquí en volverse un poquito la cultura
00:48
no lo vi pero el cochecito a la música
00:52
que aparcó tranqui
01:01
qué [ __ ] que hace lo que estaba diciendo
01:04
[ __ ] envolverme en la cultura esta
01:07
hierba no se encuentra en españa seguro
01:12
qué es eso un porro [ __ ] de ver qué ley
01:15
de la buena abuela
01:19
bueno pero aquí no te lo vayas a fumar
01:20
que tranquila
01:23
pero la de gas con un poquito de alegría
01:26
estoy con jose ante los pumas luego
01:28
gracias roberts
01:30
andando si lo necesitáis más que yo para
01:33
ccoo [ __ ] macho que ambas fiestas
01:40
pero cambiar la música por lo menos
01:43
creciendo el porro con el tronco que
01:46
pesado a ver
01:50
[Música]
01:52
hay otra cosa ya está calladito
01:57
vais
02:03
yo estoy intentando pasarlo bien que
02:06
venir aquí es una pasta
02:08
bueno ya venga
02:11
estoy llegando al área
02:29
pues
02:31
creo que para la izquierda
02:34
creer
02:37
según el mapa
02:39
02:47
está haciendo la derecha ver mi primo
02:53
más tranquilo
02:55
[Música]
02:57
y sin resuelta
02:58
voy a poner ‘barrio sésamo’ para que
03:00
barrio sésamo que es un programa nuevo
03:03
de la 1 que le ponga a los niños enseñan
03:05
a contar en inglés izquierda a derecha
03:07
arriba abajo lo básico para sobrevivir
03:09
oye pero debería de ver yo no pero qué
03:12
dices imbécil que es para niños bueno y
03:16
madre que me parió
03:18
[Música]
03:23
de ese tronco
03:24
[Música]
03:26
pero bueno se va a morir de calor ahí
03:27
fuera que huevazos que pone
03:31
las vedas anda pues mira bien a la
03:33
izquierda
03:35
y lo recogemos bueno y justo
03:38
enoc
03:40
vosotros habéis visto si estaba
03:42
deshaciendo el colega qué es lo que
03:43
puede pasar como
03:46
ayuda
03:50
jose cosas todo es digamos vamos a
03:52
ponerlo
03:55
jose
03:58
qué hace josé
04:02
y me cago en mi manto
04:05
todos estamos tontos para [ __ ]
04:09
que pare no sé por qué lo hablamos
04:12
ninguno inglés ni nada y eso te va
04:16
la madre que me parió
04:18
vale vale
04:23
hola
04:25
las vegas decimos a sentar a mi lado que
04:28
ayudado que joderse
04:31
este pack indicó
04:36
te digo yo dice turbias el ‘barrio
04:39
sésamo’ s makinen yo creo que quiere que
04:41
pongamos las manos en alto
04:43
jose a
04:45
[Música]
04:55
o no
04:58
[Música]
05:01
las que parece viejo porque está
05:03
diciendo yo creo que quiero que salgamos
05:05
del coche y que los queremos aquí
05:08
y esto vamos a salir que hablando se
05:11
entiende la gente aquí
05:16
gracias
05:20
o se quedaron quietos este paso se queda
05:22
sin balas
05:28
viejo
05:31
ok porque esté en alive stayin alive
05:35
good vibrations y es
05:37
moragas
05:39
no woman no
05:40
lo hagas
05:58
ha pasado
06:00
pero yo no
06:07
los matados que no
06:12
[ __ ] los sesos
06:20
dos días
06:26
d
06:28
2
06:32
[ __ ] ahora siento perdón ostias
06:42
pero
06:45
e
06:52
por sí que está muerto
06:57
qué hacemos
06:59
qué hacemos
07:02
no lo podemos dejar aquí pero como que
07:03
este tipo casi no mata a los tres a la
07:05
[ __ ] con él
07:19
hay que enterrarlo porque dices que sí
07:23
que si nos pillan nos mete en la cárcel
07:26
y aquí no salimos hay que enterrarlo y
07:28
no nos podemos dejar aquí que no
07:32
jose ayúdame a bera bera bera bera bera
07:35
ver no me puedo encender un porro
07:38
pero quereis meter a un muerto ayuno de
07:40
sangre en el [ __ ] coche
07:45
tierra zona se mancharía todo y eso no
07:48
sólo que bueno también
07:50
vamos a usar tu chupa se la ponemos en
07:52
la cabeza si no manchan el coche claro
07:54
eso es con eso es lo que
08:01
es
08:05
para ccoo lo siento pero aquí en la
08:08
cárcel te dan por culo que no tiene toda
08:11
la [ __ ] [ __ ]
08:14
para completo que son esto qué es
08:19
venga va
08:31
y ahora
08:35
yo creo por donde había sido antes no
08:37
había nada no
08:41
[Música]
08:44
una chaqueta según vosotros estáis
09:07
y
09:09
ah
09:20
de chaqueta de albacete
09:42
a
09:45
esa chaqueta era de albacete
09:51
una vez
09:53
pero claro san roberto salvador y
09:56
joselito el tonto del culo tienen que
09:57
rescatar al hijo la gran [ __ ] este
10:01
hay que ver y no en hyde y farm el porro
10:03
cállate tu idiota
10:08
desempeñarlo
10:10
que está bien
10:14
y ahora como acabamos
10:16
y ahí va la madre que me parió
10:20
pues con las manos los [ __ ]
10:25
yo lo que es pesado es esto
10:31
qué [ __ ] calor [ __ ]
10:42
la vida que frágiles sólo testigos así
10:45
un
10:47
desaparecemos esta vida que se
10:52
está fumando deja la [ __ ] cámara
10:55
ayúdanos a enterrarlo conmigo
11:10
y paz
11:27
hay que volver tenemos que seguir del
11:30
país
11:30
1 primero quiero las vegas
11:34
he dicho que si nos pillan nos quedamos
11:38
aquí de por vida
11:42
ya
11:46
vamos a dar la vuelta me jodas macho
11:56
valor
12:03
[Música]
12:06
dale dale dale
12:11
no
12:16
e
12:26
ah
13:04
o no
13:16
pues vaya una [ __ ] [ __ ] de viajero
13:22
[Música]
13:47
13:48
[Música]
13:59
chavales
14:00
no lo vais a creer
14:04
que me dejó el pasaporte en la chaqueta
14:06
de albacete
14:09
y
14:17
hola
14:24
ah
14:28
[Música]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

