We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

To Remember and to Let Go

To Remember and to Let Go

Coming to a crossroads in our marriage and finding our path forward to happiness.

by Leave a Comment

I’ve been thinking long and hard about the conversation we had a few weeks back and I’ve decided it’s time for me to let go.

This was not an easy decision for me to come to.

I feel as though I’ve spent the better part of the last 4 years chasing after what really was just an illusion.

The thing is in all these years the chase never came to me. I never felt wanted or desired, I just kept feeling more isolated and lonely with each passing day.

I can still recall every detail of every time we’ve been together in the last 4 years, the dates, the circumstances, the sensations associated with touching you and tasting you.

I can remember every curve, every contour of your body. I remember those details because each time we were together meant something to me.

Each encounter was the one I thought was going to turn things around.

To be honest I was never all that fixated on the number of times we were together other then knowing that each time was initiated by me and had I not initiated these encounters that we most likely wouldn’t have been together at all during the past four or five years.

Please know that I am not angry.

I will admit that my heart is feeling broken, but I think that’s been happening slowly over these past years and I’m slowly coming to terms with this new reality.

The reality that no matter what I do you will simply never want me again….and that’s OK.

I think I just finally needed to hear those words from you.

Sex was no longer something you felt was important and certainly wasn’t anything you made a priority.

At this point just the mere mention of sex makes you angry and I understand.

If you were pushing something on me that I had no interest in, I’d get annoyed too.

I don’t want to create any further rift between us.

I enjoy your company and your friendship and I’m truly thankful for this life we have built together.

But I’ll admit, I want more.

I want to be with someone that wants to be with me.

I want to feel a woman’s touch again and know that I’m not the only one doing the chasing.

Just like I agree that there needs to be equity in all the domestic chores in maintaining a household I also believe there needs to be equity in the bedroom as well and we should speak up for those things we desire.

I don’t simply want someone that’s going to be with me out of some sense of obligation.

I want someone that feels the same passion that I do.

Someone who enjoys physical intimacy as much as I do.

I had always wanted that someone to be you but now I realize that can never be.

I don’t know how to proceed at this point. I just know things can’t proceed as is.

I miss you but it’s time to move on.

 

Previously published on medium

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: unsplash

About J. Matthew Peabody

I'm a 50 year old married father of 3 sharing my experiences navigating through the maze of mid-life. Tacking issues about marriage, parenting, career, politics and social injustices in the world. My only guarantee with my writing is honesty. These thoughts and feelings are my own and often very personal but I share so that we can all learn from one another and pay it forward with our experiences and insights.

