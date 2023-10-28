Tom Martin: One Birthday Away From Cherishing the Small Moments

By Brian Wish

Tom Martin, often called by his affectionate nickname “Big Chef,” has dedicated 30 years to developing sales & marketing strategies to drive client success in the sales & marketing industry. He founded Converse Digital (his second agency) over 10 years ago with the singular goal of helping well-known brands like American Airlines, Hilton Hotels, Fireball Whisky, and others achieve and sustain sales growth, enhance brand perception and painlessly prospect for new customers.

Outside of Converse Digital, Tom delivers keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops for conferences and companies around the globe. He’s also written for numerous online and offline outlets, including Advertising Age Magazine, as well as his first book, “The Invisible Sale”, which is a field guide to creating a successful Painless Prospecting system to find and win today’s invisible sales opportunities.

Tom previously held tenures that include stints at Peter Mayer Advertising, Brandmarken Communications (his first agency), Zehnder Communications, and TM Advertising (formerly Temerlin McClain). Tom is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and a Longhorn for life.

In this episode, Tom and Bryan discuss:

How a better family life leads to better businesses

Tom’s experience living in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina

Slowing things down to enjoy life

The show is shared on the following platforms:

—

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com