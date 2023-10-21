Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Trista Engel: One Leap of Faith Away From Commercial Innovation

Trista Engel: One Leap of Faith Away From Commercial Innovation

Creating a positive company culture.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Bryan Wish

Trista Engel is the CEO of Paragon Legal, a legal services firm focused on empowering the world’s most forward-thinking companies with flexible in-house legal solutions. As Paragon’s CEO, Trista focuses on client and attorney development and strategic growth initiatives. Her role fits perfectly with her love of problem-solving, building great teams, and helping people achieve success in their careers, and she thrives in the positive, supportive culture that is the key to Paragon’s longtime success. Trista joined Paragon from Calyx Capital Partners, the entrepreneurial investment firm she co-founded with Paragon’s Jessica Markowitz.

Previously, Trista worked in strategy consulting at Bain & Company. She began her career in finance at Credit Suisse and then communications consulting with The Dilenschneider Group. She earned her M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her B.A. in Economics and History from Yale University, where she was a collegiate athlete for the Varsity Women’s Soccer Team.

In addition to her lifelong love for soccer, she also enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the outdoors, hiking, wine tasting, and skiing.

In this episode, Trista and Bryan discuss:

  • Taking the leap and starting before you are ready
  • Understanding the day-to-day operations of your business
  • Creating a positive company culture

The show is shared on the following platforms: 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Arcbound.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x