Trista Engel: One Leap of Faith Away From Commercial Innovation

By Bryan Wish

Trista Engel is the CEO of Paragon Legal, a legal services firm focused on empowering the world’s most forward-thinking companies with flexible in-house legal solutions. As Paragon’s CEO, Trista focuses on client and attorney development and strategic growth initiatives. Her role fits perfectly with her love of problem-solving, building great teams, and helping people achieve success in their careers, and she thrives in the positive, supportive culture that is the key to Paragon’s longtime success. Trista joined Paragon from Calyx Capital Partners, the entrepreneurial investment firm she co-founded with Paragon’s Jessica Markowitz.

Previously, Trista worked in strategy consulting at Bain & Company. She began her career in finance at Credit Suisse and then communications consulting with The Dilenschneider Group. She earned her M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her B.A. in Economics and History from Yale University, where she was a collegiate athlete for the Varsity Women’s Soccer Team.

In addition to her lifelong love for soccer, she also enjoys spending time with her family, exploring the outdoors, hiking, wine tasting, and skiing.

In this episode, Trista and Bryan discuss:

Taking the leap and starting before you are ready

Understanding the day-to-day operations of your business

Creating a positive company culture

