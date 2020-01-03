Trust: How to Build it, Not Break it

—

Do you have a sense of how much people trust you? Can you feel the moments when you lose someone’s trust?

Trust is an important part of any relationship, from business to romantic.

If there’s something you’re not getting from people — respect, love, care, attention, etc — there is likely a breakdown in trust.

The good news is that being a trusted person isn’t something you’re born with, it’s a skill you can build.

The tricky part is that trust can be built or broken in micro-moments.

When you understand the foundations of building trust you can use them in every conversation and interaction you have.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Patrick Wolfe, has spent the last 20 years working in the field of technology as well as meditating in monasteries. He has trained in Authentic Relating and has lead workshops in Los Angeles, at Burning Man and the World Domination Summit.

Patrick and I talk about the subtleties of trust and even demonstrate them as they happen between us.

In this conversation we discussed:

• Many ways trust can be built or broken in every interaction

• The key to inspire others and avoid suspicion and mistrust

• What listening well really looks like

• How to keep your assumptions in check so they don’t shut people down

• How slowing down can actually build connection and respect faster

