We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Trust: How to Build it, Not Break it

Trust: How to Build it, Not Break it

The Man Alive Podcast with Patrick Wolf.

Do you have a sense of how much people trust you? Can you feel the moments when you lose someone’s trust?

Trust is an important part of any relationship, from business to romantic.

If there’s something you’re not getting from people — respect, love, care, attention, etc — there is likely a breakdown in trust.

The good news is that being a trusted person isn’t something you’re born with, it’s a skill you can build.

The tricky part is that trust can be built or broken in micro-moments.

When you understand the foundations of building trust you can use them in every conversation and interaction you have.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Patrick Wolfe, has spent the last 20 years working in the field of technology as well as meditating in monasteries. He has trained in Authentic Relating and has lead workshops in Los Angeles, at Burning Man and the World Domination Summit.

Patrick and I talk about the subtleties of trust and even demonstrate them as they happen between us.

In this conversation we discussed:

Many ways trust can be built or broken in every interaction

• The key to inspire others and avoid suspicion and mistrust

• What listening well really looks like

• How to keep your assumptions in check so they don’t shut people down

• How slowing down can actually build connection and respect faster

 

Photo courtesy Shana James

This post previously published on Shana James and is republished with the permission of the author.

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

