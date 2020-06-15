Try Everything You Possibly Can

To whoever needs to hear this right now, but here are a few ways to become happy in life. To preface, I’m a 21-year-old entrepreneur who is striving to everything I can to be happy.

I have dabbled in everything from dog-walking to cleaning up yards, to working at a movie theater, to selling kitchen cutlery based on commission.

I absolutely love the entrepreneurial lifestyle because of the ways one can be their own boss, set your own schedule, and meet lots of people along the way which boosts communication skills tremendously.

Now that you know a little bit about who I am, here are some of the reasons why I highly suggest you try everything you can get your hands on!

“Never be afraid to try something new because life gets boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know.”

* * *

Key Points To Saying “Yes” More Often

1. The more you try, the faster you know what you love.

At the same time, you also find out what you don’t love. Many people I know go into life thinking they want to be one thing and then change their mind about it once they’re two years into a program or have been working there for quite some time.

So if you’re a young person reading this article, you’re in a perfect position to set yourself up for success!

2. You find more like-minded people.

With specific jobs or hobbies comes with a very unique mindset within each subcategory of people.

Once you try a number of groups out, you will find people that typically are like-minded with similar goals and aspirations. Value these connections and invest time into these relationships.

3. Opportunities are everywhere.

I cannot stress how many opportunities have come up for me ever since I have become a yes man and just decided to take my life into my own hands. Many people have offered me business opportunities,

I have been able to enjoy some very exclusive events and shows, etc. If you’re a genuinely nice person, people will read into that and seek to help you network opportunities if you desire so and are willing to put in the effort.

4. You’ll almost always be happy.

When you try everything, this doesn’t go to say you need to be doing everything all at once like a wild juggling act. No, instead you dabble in what you are interested in for the time being and put 100% effort into that.

When you find out it doesn’t exactly work for you, jump ship and begin your new journey of exploration. We live in a day and age where we don’t need to be tied down by one hobby or profession. We have so much more control.

* * *

Clearly, through experimenting many different parts of life at least once will make an impact. I hope that my four points as far as trying everything can help you all because they have certainly helped shape my life into a really happy one.

I would like to enjoy life. I like to engage in life, so I would say I am a yes man.

At twenty-one, I can proudly say I’m the happiest I’ve been in a while because I am trying just about everything.

Finding out what I love and don’t love every single day all while chasing happiness, not just the dollar amount.

I hope you find a way to be happy too!

—

Previously published on “Change Becomes You”, a Medium publication.

—

***

—

Photo credit: Helena Lopes on Unsplash