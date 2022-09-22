TTPM Kicks off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Most Wanted List!

TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear, has released their Holiday Most Wanted 2022 List. The list features the items they believe will be in highest demand this season across three categories: Activities & Active Play, Entertainment, and Imaginative Play & Roleplay.
“Our team reviews toys throughout the year, testing and playing with them to determine which ones deserve to appear on our coveted Most Wanted list,” said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. “The final items that we chose are those that stood out to us for a variety of reasons including creativity, innovation, hot licenses, popular brands, play value, and most importantly, fun. It’s the ultimate holiday shopping list for kids of all ages.”
The TTPM Most Wanted List was on display at the TTPM Holiday Showcase held on September 20, in New York City. Members of the media and top-tier influencers (yours truly) gathered with exhibitors to kick off the holiday shopping season and experience the magic of the toy industry.
For more information and to view details on the Most Wanted List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, and visit their TikTok channel, TheToyAuthority.
TTPM’s Most Wanted 2022 List
Entertainment
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Alice Doll & Magical Oven Playset by Just Play
Bluey Dance & Play Animated Plush by Moose Toys
CoComelon Boo Boo JJ by Jazwares
CoComelon Ultimate Learning Adventure Bus by Just Play
Gabby’s Dollhouse ‘Gabby Girl’ Dress-Up Closet by Spin Master
Jurassic World Dominion Strike ‘N Roar Giganotosaurus by Mattel
LEGO Marvel Black Panther by LEGO
LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village by LEGO
Marvel Avengers Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw by Hasbro
Paw Patrol Truck Shop HQ by Spin Master
Transformers AutoBot Optimus Prime Converting RC by Jada
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stranger Things Upside Down Remix by Playmates
Imaginative & Roleplay
Barbie 60th Celebration Dreamhouse by Mattel
Fur by the Foot Bubblegum Besties Series 1 by Just Play
LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle by LEGO
Little Live Pets Mama Surprise! Guinea Pigs by Moose Toys
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic by MGA
Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball by Moose Toys
My Avastars by WowWee
New Monster High Dolls by Mattel
Shadow High Rainbow Vision Dolls by MGA
Squishmallows Prehistoric Squad by Jazwares
Ultimate Spaceship by KidKraft
VIP Pets Cats by IMC Toys
Activities & Active Play
Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Interstellar Drop Battle Set by Hasbro
Disney Happiest Day Game Magic Kingdom Park Edition by Funko
Gel Blaster Starfire Glow in the Dark Gellet Blaster by Gel Blaster
Hot Wheels Action Spiral Speed Crash by Mattel
Little People Hot Wheels Racing Loops Tower by Fisher-Price
Little Tikes Cozy Train Scoot by MGA
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic by Hasbro
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset by Hasbro
Rainbow Loom Mega Combo Set by Choon’s Design
Shimmer ‘n Sparkle Light Up Beauty Studio by Cra-Z-Art
Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Millennium Falcon by Jazwares
The Original Koosh Flix Stix by PlayMonster
About TTPM
TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM’s website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio.
Images courtesy of the author