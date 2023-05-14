Twitter’s New CEO — What’s the Story?

As Elon Musk frees the bird, and Linda Yaccarino is set to join as new CEO, let’s have a look at who’ll be running Twitter and what this could mean for the bird and the world.

On the 12th of May, Elon Musk Tweeted that he’s hired a new CEO for Twitter. She was expected to join in about six weeks. While the announcement was seen as a positive move by Tesla’s shareholders, let’s take a moment to understand more about the new chief and Musk’s direction of travel.

The New CEO — Linda Yaccarino

A day after the above announcement, Musk named Linda Yaccarino in another Tweet.

Here’s a sneak peek into Linda’s Twitter profile.

Who’s Linda Yaccarino?

Born in Long Island, New York, Linda Yaccarino is a 59 — 60 year old American media executive. She’s the chair for global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, an American multinational and mass media conglomerate. During her journey, Yaccarino has also partnered with the Biden administration to create a Covid campaign featuring Pope Francis and chaired the future of work taskforce for World Economic Forum.

While Yaccarino hasn’t spoken of her appointment (as of writing), about three weeks ago, she was seen with Elon Musk at the MMA Global POSSIBLE conference where she shared her enthusiasm for helping Twitter 2.0 and her commitment to keeping the conversation with Elon and the other going. If you’re wondering what Twitter 2.0 is, we’ll come to that in a second.

So, How Does It All Add Up?

After much controversy, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. Upon doing so, he took on the role of CEO and fired the top executives.

At the time of acquisition, Twitter was largely reliant on advertising revenue and Musk was keen to make changes. Some changes under his leadership include reinstating banned users, making the blue tick a paid proposition, cleaning up unused accounts and most famously, reducing the workforce by about 80% to just over 1300 people.

As mentioned above, Musk also announced plans for Twitter 2.0, which he calls ‘the application of everything,’ and embodies the spirit of an internet town square. More specifically, we’re speaking voice and video chats, encrypted direct messages, lengthy tweets, and not surprisingly, payment services!

In the midst of it all, Musk ran a poll last December asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO and majority voted yes.

Which brings us on to the announcements over the last few days where Musk abides by the results of the poll.

Summary

The way I see this, both Musk and Yaccarino have a lot to offer and the appointment signals what we hope will be a strong partnership between the two.

Per his own Tweet, Musk’s will remain engaged as Executive Chair, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) overseeing product, software and sysops while he leaves the running of the business to Linda.

What I read into this is that Musk isn’t taking his eye off the ball, but using the opportunity to focus on delivering Twitter 2.0. In the meanwhile, Yaccarino, who comes with credible experience and is committed to the vision, can help ensure that both Technology and Business work in lockstep to deliver a joined-up solution.

