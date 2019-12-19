Ubuntu Football: Using Soccer as a Platform to Build Transformative Leaders

Sixty percent of South African children are growing up without a father in their household. Ubuntu Football is a non-profit soccer academy with a focus on mentoring and educating the next generation of leaders in South Africa. Starting with boys at 11-years-old and investing in them for the next 7+ years of their life, Ubuntu provides elite soccer training, a quality education through their own independent school, mentorship and leadership training, and a loving home at the academy residence. While it would be amazing if one of the Ubuntu players became the next great soccer star, the real hope is that through their mentorship and education, they will become great fathers, community leaders, and role models for the future of South Africa.

This series is dedicated to sharing their stories.

The below video was created for Ubuntu Football by the Future Media Group in Cape Town. It does a terrific job capturing the heart of who they are and where they are headed:

“Ubuntu develops kids holistically. They develop kids mentally. They develop their character. And they develop them in football….We have taken the responsible of raising the Ubuntu man that we dream of them being.”

Photo Credit: Ubuntu Football (from video, with permission)