Valley [Video]

Ryan and Kev are two best friends who flee high school and skip class, wandering around town and hanging out. They talk about girls, past experiences they’ve shared, kick around a can like a soccer ball.

But they haven’t quite discussed the future, where the pair will go their separate ways to different colleges. Ryan can’t wait to leave the San Gabriel Valley where they live and head to Stanford in the fall. But Kev doesn’t understand why his friend feels the way he does. When they run into Ryan’s crush, Elaine, the underlying differences in temperament and worldview between the two boys widen into a chasm, one that pushes tension to the surface and forces them to make sense of their friendship.

Written and directed by Allan Zhang Tran with a warm, engaging eye and ear for his young characters, this short coming-of-age drama is a seemingly loose, amiable snapshot of two friends facing the precipice of adulthood. But it sharpens into a meditation on the complexities of friendship where feelings of jealousy, vulnerability and betrayal go unsaid but never swim far from the surface.

The writing and direction handle this emotional terrain with great patience and grace, establishing an unhurried pace and understated atmosphere that gives these characters plenty of room to be who they are. It laces moments of visual lyricism reminiscent of Wong Kar-Wai with a slice-of-life naturalism that captures the colors and textures of the San Gabriel Valley, which we experience alongside the pair as they wander about during their skip day. In many ways, the friends are typical teens hanging out and talking smack as they kill time together, suspended in suburbia as they wait for their real lives and selves to begin.

But underneath the jocular rapport are their insecurities, hopes and fears. These drive their choices and behavior, though they can’t yet articulate why or how. Actors Bloom Li and Ray Yamamoto as Ryan and Kev, respectively, capture both the distinctive demeanors of their characters, with one being more introverted and the other more outwardly confident. But they both can dig deep into the vulnerabilities and fears of their characters with compelling honesty and authenticity. Their underlying tension boils into outright conflict, which forces everything into the open and alters the tenor of their relationship going forward.

“Valley” ends with a pair of scenes that show the friends in their separate homes, and we get a glimpse of the unique pressures they face, both as young men and as Asian Americans. Together the scenes show just what their friendship offers Ryan and Kev: a space to be themselves. It’s a quietly moving conclusion to a film that seems modest and unassuming on the surface but grows richer and more resonant as we spend more time with the characters and understand their inner worlds. Though it has great specificity of character and location, ultimately “Valley” leaves viewers in a thoughtful, wistful space of appreciation for those friends that we grow up with. Even as life takes us to different places, they always retain their affection in our hearts and memories, with an honored part in the story of our lives.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

let’s

go let’s go

[Music]

[Music]

good [ __ ] man

good [ __ ]

look at you man little ryan growing up

i didn’t even think you’d do that [ __ ]

[ __ ]

rediction man

and what’s the name of that girl that

you were into since like uh sophomore

year what’s your name

jack what are you talking about

nika

no it was like

it’s celine

elaine

like i respect it you try titty [ __ ]

that dude i get it bro i like that hey i

like her smile

her smile

what are you [ __ ] gay bro hey [ __ ]

you all right look

she’s got a warmth about her oh warmth

what the [ __ ] bro she’s not a space

heater okay bro [ __ ] psycho what i’m

talking about yeah i do know you’re a

[ __ ]

man you at least talk to her right like

because you’re in your classes and

whatnot

yeah we talk yeah yeah all right good

yeah okay so what’s the last thing you

said

i like your shoes

what

yeah i told her i like her shoes

pro

telling her you like her [ __ ]

sketchers is not gonna get you anywhere

skechers i don’t give a [ __ ] what she’s

wearing the point is girls don’t [ __ ]

guys who just be cocking their footwear

give me that [ __ ] what you doing

wow

is

yo remember back in chinese school we

spit bubba at each other all over the

[ __ ] courtyard yeah every saturday

yeah and afterwards your palms pick us

up and take us to a noodle joint down

the street

that’s kind of crazy

oh your mom been since

shy

regular [ __ ] you know

yeah it’s me

what’s up what yeah

what you gonna do about what’s up you

won’t do [ __ ] [ __ ] you

[ __ ] stupid-ass [ __ ] look at that

[ __ ] [ __ ] up

[Music]

so

[Music]

[Music]

maybe

[Music]

[Applause]

[Music]

because

you ever think about leaving

leaving

like

can’t wait for this year to be over with

be off to college

out of the san gabriel valley

[ __ ] this place

but this this place is your home

i don’t know it’s like here

i’m being exactly who i’m expected to be

this is stupid man talking like this

i mean [ __ ] everyone feels that way

sometimes bro not you

like if we’re being honest or whatever

i always envy that part about you

that you’re exactly who you want to be

i never felt that

so what you’re gonna leave

what’s that gonna do

you’re gonna move up and down the

country six seven times

change everything around you nothing

about you

that’s where it starts man

i don’t know maybe when i’m when i’m up

at stanford

i could change

you know the new environment in stanford

yeah i applied

oh yeah

stanford

and what’s that supposed to mean i said

man

i just didn’t think stanford was like a

option you know that’s my number one

choice okay you’re a smart kid you know

i just didn’t think stanford smart i

thought maybe like

uc

san diego

at least i’m [ __ ] going to college

all right

okay

[Music]

[Applause]

hi can i get

one thank you

what’s up

you have like really nice skin you know

like i’ve been trying to fix up my skin

because like i’ve been trying those like

we’ve been fixing yeah those korean like

12-step face mask things like i’ve been

trying to do that but it’s not really

working because like i don’t know i feel

like it’s kind of the same i actually

use them well i try to but it’s in

korean oh look look who’s here

what’s up man

you know this kid right

ryan ap physics right

yeah yeah

elaine

yeah

kicks

oh uh thanks hey sketches

no

oh uh how’d you do on the practice exam

practice exam

in class today we skipped out before

second period you didn’t notice that

ryan wasn’t in class well it’s a huge

[ __ ] class

and honestly

didn’t know you could talk until now

i’m kidding

but seriously though

didn’t take you for the type to ditch

first time for everything i guess oh man

ryan’s becoming a man

plus all you got to do now is get your v

card right

come on elaine don’t be so surprised

look how he dresses

he’s got the first team all virgin

jersey on today

number zero again zero [ __ ]

why are you such a [ __ ] dick

on the reel though you could help him

out you know come off the bench you got

all the equipment from a little assist

like chris paul

[ __ ] up oh

hey

ah ask me you’re good

you’re crazy

hey

what’s up guys i should um oh [ __ ] hey

i’ll do it

guys

i should probably hey i can fight

i think i should get going

yo yo yo

what are you a ninja

yo ryan you gonna help me out get this

[ __ ] off me bro hey yo that hurt

oh

you all right

hell

hey what’s up

hey come on

you [ __ ] off man

everything’s just so [ __ ] easy for

you right

like it’s all a joke

like you’re tough right what are you

talking about man i was trying to help

you up the [ __ ]

are you serious right now

calling me out like that in front of her

i mean yeah i mean it’s not my [ __ ]

fault you got a zero game

[Music]

[ __ ] you

[Music]

guys

[ __ ]

[ __ ]

[ __ ]

so

i know that sometimes i could

be difficult but like

sometimes that shit’s easier you know

all my life i thought like

one day i just

change you know like one morning i just

wake up and be better and

[ __ ] stupid

and that like my parents you know could

look at me and be like

that’s my kid

like that’s my son

i [ __ ] it up

wow i didn’t i didn’t even start my life

and i’m a [ __ ]

[ __ ] [ __ ] you’re not a [ __ ]

all that [ __ ] i said earlier

[ __ ] that all right

you know you’re my only [ __ ] friend

right

for real

nobody else knows who i am as a person

that [ __ ] you said to me earlier about

being who i want to be

you think i know you don’t think i want

more out of this you know i want to i

want to help my mom

feel me

i know i don’t want to be some [ __ ]

piece of [ __ ] disappointment

i’m gonna be a [ __ ] man

i was hoping i’d change

[Music]

[Applause]

[Music]

[Applause]

[Music]

oh

[Music]

[Applause]

wow

[Applause]

[Music]

[Music]

kevin

come on

[Music]

she

foreign

um

okay

right

hannah

tonight

so

[Music]

so

[Music]

so

[Music]

you

