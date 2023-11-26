Wait, What?… People Are Putting Toilet Paper In the Fridge— Here’s Why

In the whirlwind world of social media, where trends come and go faster than the seasons, a new hack has emerged that might just make you pause—and possibly run to your bathroom closet.

The latest buzz?

Storing toilet paper in the fridge. But before you dismiss this as another bizarre internet fad, let’s unravel the reasons behind this cool trick.

The Surprising Reason Behind the Roll

It turns out, the idea isn’t as outlandish as it sounds. The trick, which has roots in the hotel industry, is all about keeping things fresh. A TikTok user from @smartfoxlifehacks shared this tip, and it’s been catching on for its odor-absorbing abilities.

And for those on the go, another TikTok user claims that a frozen roll of TP can double as an ice pack, staying cold for about eight hours.

Does the Tp Trick Really Work?

The answer is yes, with a twist. Toilet paper is highly absorbent, making it a decent player in the game of moisture and odor control in your fridge. It tackles the excess moisture that can lead to mold and mildew, which are often the culprits behind those unwelcome smells.

However, it’s not as effective as baking soda, which not only absorbs moisture but also neutralizes the acids that cause odors. Some even suggest boosting the TP’s power by adding baking soda to it before placing it in the fridge.

Crunching the Numbers: Baking Soda Vs. Toilet Paper

When it comes to cost, baking soda is the clear winner. A box can last up to three months and only sets you back about 99 cents, while toilet paper needs a replacement every three weeks and doesn’t offer the same odor-neutralizing properties.

Despite this, toilet paper can be a quick fix for those emergency odor situations—like when unexpected guests are on their way, and your fridge is less than guest-ready.

Best Practices For the Tp Technique

If you’re considering giving this hack a try, here are a few tips to ensure it’s effective:

Always use a fresh roll and replace it every three weeks.

Keep the roll away from potential leaks to avoid a soggy disaster.

Tuck the roll discreetly at the back of the fridge—it’s not exactly gourmet to look at.

When it’s time to retire the roll from fridge duty, don’t repurpose it for the bathroom—it’s done its duty.

Other Aromatic Alternatives

If toilet paper isn’t your first choice for a fridge freshener, there are other options:

Baking Soda: The tried-and-true odor eliminator. Black Cumin Seed Oil: A few drops can deodorize and refresh after a spill. Activated Charcoal: Absorbs moisture and odors in various forms. Vanilla Extract: A dab on a cotton ball can leave your fridge smelling sweet. Newspaper: In extreme cases, a fridge full of damp, crumpled newspaper can absorb the worst of smells.

And for those looking to upgrade, consider a refrigerator with a built-in UV light purifier. It’s a high-tech solution that tackles bacteria and mold without the need for additional deodorizers.

Wrapping It Up

So, next time you catch a whiff of something foul in your fridge, remember: the solution might just be a roll away. Whether you’re a traditionalist with baking soda or an innovator with a roll of toilet paper, keeping your fridge fresh doesn’t have to be a stinky affair

—

Previously Published on natureofhome.com

iStock image