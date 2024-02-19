We are all willing to, Love

Happiness doesn’t last that long. Happiness is an emotion — it’s a feeling. Happiness is a trap, it can’t last forever.

Happiness? It’s fleeting, like grasping a soap bubble — fragile, beautiful, and bursting before we can fully touch it. We all chase it, but it explodes on our fingers.

And what comes along the way with happiness? There’s something oddly beautiful about this curse we call Love.

God’s gift, they say, but sometimes it feels more like a curse, a punishment. We’re born with it, and it clings to us like a shadow until our final breath. They say we die twice — once when our breath leaves us, and again when our name fades for good. That’s the end of love too.

We travel down hellish roads. Guess what? It’s just for 2–3 happy moments with someone that make it all worthwhile. We don’t even know if the hellish road we took will lead us to the happiness we want. Kinda like gambling, but with more uncertainty.

We play the same game everyone around us does. We take risks, make choices, and sometimes stumble upon tiny moments of happiness when we least expect it. Yet, there’s no guarantee we’ll find what we’re looking for.

I think it’s a beautiful curse, a strangely comforting one.

A curse that leads us to happiness that doesn’t last long. It guides us to tiny little moments of happiness, a journey everyone warned us about. Yet, thanks to our stubbornness, we endure in this world crafted by God. With God’s curse. And that curse is Love.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Aaron James on Unsplash