What Makes Me Go Awwwe For Her

Good looks or a pretty face may make a person attractive initially (at least, so the stereotype goes). But gradually, a person’s qualities overtake it. Some qualities make them memorable forever because of the way they made us feel and go “Awwwe”.

I have been on dates and a few relationships, but only a handful made an impactful impression which earned all my respect and admiration. Here are the qualities that I admire and get amazed by. These qualities are my personal feelings and may differ from person to person.

1. Contentment with what I have to offer

I love surprising her by taking to different places or giving a thoughtful gift. To her, it doesn’t matter whether I take her to the lakeside for a walk or to the costliest possible dine out. To her, it doesn’t matter whether I gift her an expensive article or a simple rose. She is content with what I have to offer because what matters to her is my love and presence. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

2. Understanding me and my moments

I like her for understanding me and my moments. She listens to my point of view, even if she doesn’t agree and have a counter-argument to make. She understands when I say I am in a meeting and can’t talk. She understands when I mean, I have some work to finish and will have to leave. She understands when I want some space without taking it to her ego. She does all this because she understands and cares. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

3. Good judgment of right and wrong

She understands what are irrelevant things not worth making an argument about. She understands what women’s empowerment means. She is equally independent, intelligent and modest at the same time. She has dreams, and strong will power to make it happen. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

4. Making me a priority at times without even saying it

I like her for skipping a fun party at times to be with me without even mentioning it. She knows I will ask her not to do that. I like her when she comes running when I am sick instead of giving advice and suggestions on the phone. She does that despite running on a busy schedule and me telling her not to do that. She makes her actions speak instead of words. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

5. Honest and loyal

I like her honesty and loyalty. Instead of sugar-coating things, she wants to clear the misunderstandings. I love her when she lets me know if she doesn’t like something about me instead of stop talking for days. I love her for being honest with me about her past and present. I have a beautiful thing for her, ‘Trust’. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

6. I see a best friend in her

I love it when our relationship is built on a strong pillar of friendship. Being friends, we can share each other problems and seek advice. Being friends spending times together are always relaxed and fun. The best part is, if things go wrong, a strong friendship is always there to stay. I see a friend in her. It makes me go Awwwe for her.

These are some of the qualities that make me admire her. These qualities are not easy to find. As well, it’s an equal responsibility for me to offer the same.

What are those qualities that makes you go Awwwe for her? Send me a response. I would love to know.

Originally published on Medium

Photo by Mahkeo on Unsplash

About the author

Abhishek Mungoli is a seasoned Data Scientist with a Computer Science background.

I love to write about technology, life, and experiences. I love to explore new places and working out in my leisure time. Follow me up at Medium, Linkedin or Instagram and check out my previous posts. I welcome feedback and constructive criticism.

