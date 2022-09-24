Why do you want to find your other half for a relationship?

Compared with the freedom of being single, the biggest advantage of finding someone to fall in love with is:

You can get material(money) support, your life will be more comfortable;

You can get happy emotions, your life will be more relaxed;

You can have sexual satisfaction, and your body and spirit will not feel lonely.

So what Matters Most in A Relationship are material support, happy emotions, and sex.

01 Material support

Talking about money in love does not mean that everyone has high rigid requirements for material things.

Money helps them maintain a certain material basis for each other, and have corresponding economic conditions and survivability.

And money can virtually improve the living standards of two people and make love more secure, at least it will not reduce the existing quality of life.

As the saying goes, “good love needs to be evenly matched.” No one wants to drag the other down in their relationship, so it is best for both parties to have similar economic conditions and maintain the pace of common growth and progress.

However, psychologist Roland Miller also pointed out that “the most basic assumption of attraction between people is that the presence of others has a reward value for us.”

This reward value includes many, in addition to economic reward value, but also emotional value and sexual value.

02 Happy emotions

We fall in love with a person because this person can make us happy, and love can make us happy, and this ability and emotion to stay happy are called “high emotional value” in psychology.

When two people are in love if the positive emotions you feel are far greater than the negative emotions, and happiness, joy, satisfaction, and security are surging in your heart, then there is no doubt that this relationship is a success, and you are willing to stay with each other, love can naturally go further.

So, what are the characteristics of a partner that brings high emotional value?

stable mood, good personality

high emotional intelligence, and can put himself in the other person’s shoes to think about problems

never hesitate to appreciate and praise

give timely care and understanding

03 beauty, charm, and sex

Sexual attraction keeps the passion and freshness of love between lovers.

As for sexual attraction, this is not only blessed by natural conditions such as appearance, figure, height, etc., but also created by acquired posture, speech, and outfit, and also includes sexual harmony.

First of all, good looks will enhance the sense of happiness and joy in love. After all, everyone likes beautiful people and things.

Second, a good figure is very important. Men have tight and well-developed muscles, and women have concave and convex curves, exuding hormonal breath, which can stimulate enthusiasm and beautiful yearning in love.

Also, a harmonious sex life. Psychologist Freud said, “Sex is an innate instinct and the master of all things.” High-quality performance in love enhances mutual understanding and achieves the unity and sublimation of spirit and flesh.

In the end, I want to say that happiness, money, and sex are the core of love. Satisfying all three is a match made in heaven and perfect love. Please get married in place.

However, most couples cannot satisfy all of them, only one or two of them. In terms of each person’s specific needs, it depends on what you value the most, and then weigh the trade-offs.

When you fall in love, you should always plan something. If none of the three have and are not harmonious, then I advise you to break up directly, because the love that has nothing will not come to the end.

…

https://medium.com/@linwalker/from-a-male-perspective-what-kind-of-woman-is-more-attractive-8a0369a472f2

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***