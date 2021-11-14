What’s New Is Old Recycled

A new person will not help me forget the pain of the last.
They’re just the pain of the last in a different form
I don’t know how long everyone new will be versions of me trying to fix what is out of control
This moment of silence has lasted longer than a moment
Quite a few too many moments, if you ask me.
And I think back to May or June and how you could have said something then
Cause you don’t wake up one day, unhappy, and not expressing yourself
and that’s the part that will piss me off forever
That someone who I shared a bed with
Wouldn’t share his feelings with me
Because if I really don’t know you at all
Then don’t fucking sleep next to me.
This post was previously published on Hello, Love.
Photo credit: Unsplash