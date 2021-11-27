When To Walk Away

Love is a sacred emotion. It is one of the most precious gifts we can give to each other. However, what happens when we are no longer able to extract happiness out of that love? It is not uncommon for us to fall in love with someone before seeing their true colours. When you have made a substantial investment to form a bond made out of love, it is difficult to stop the momentum. We are engrossed with the notion of solving a problem rather than recognising when it is time to knock it off. So, how do we tell when it is the moment for us to retreat?

You are sad. As clear as day, the relationship is dragging you down.

You are continuously fighting. Life is too precious and limited to be trapped in that kind of heat.

You spend more time being alone. Days spent being together have disappeared a long time ago, and all you care about is how much you would rather spend time on your own.

Little to no communication. You could not be bothered to talk about the tiniest of things, let alone big ones.

Gone are the days of having fun. Time spent on rough, boisterous play is not time wasted. It nourishes your mind and what is good for your mental health is always beneficial for the relationship.

Seeds of doubt are being planted in your head. You have doubts whether or not this human being is your true forever person. You tried to imagine what life would be like once both of you had made your respective wedding vows to each other.

You made your concerns known to your loved ones and friends. If you find yourself disclosing your doubts, worries and potential problems in the relationship to your family and friends, it is high time that you consider where the relationship is genuinely heading.

If any of these thoughts resonate with you, chances are, you are feeling insecure about the relationship you are in because of the uncertainties involved. A good starting point to clear the insecurities is to head for the source of the problem(s) by asking yourself what is actually happening. Do not be narrow-minded, get ready and acknowledge the many questions that need to be answered. Afterwards, you must communicate with your partner and determine the probability of salvaging the relationship. If the likelihood of achieving an equal-sided relationship is low, there you go. You got your answer.

Stepping away from someone you still have feelings for is a debilitating process that drains you emotionally. However, I am confident that you will overcome it. Eventually, you will piece together your heart, and you will emerge as a more resilient person. Learn to respect yourself enough that you know when enough is enough. We only have one shot at life, and so, it is too precious to be sad. Why waste your time and someone else’s if both of you are fully aware that the relationship will never work?

You have the right to leave. You have the right to change. You have the right to do what you believe is best for you. But, above all that, you owe your partner the right to live her life uninterrupted and happily, without your presence.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Pexels