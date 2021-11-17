Who Cares if S/He Doesn’t Like You?

I wrote a story recently about how I made a wonderful friend with a girl who was, at the time, dating one of my ex’s. She actually is now one of my chosen sisters.

It turns out that the ex in question apparently read the article, figured out it was him I was writing about and felt hurt.

I wish he hadn’t taken it so personally.

The thing is, he’s a good person and, for the right woman, he’s the right man.

The reality is that you can be an absolutely wonderful person and still be rejected by numerous women (or men). Being rejected does not mean you’re a bad “catch”; it just means you’re not a good match for that particular person.

This is true even for those considered “popular”.

For example, I was popular in my last church. One time I overheard a conversation (I didn’t mean to, but it was at a large gathering, and I was standing around the corner).

One of my friends was gushing about me. “Everyone likes Shefali,” she said. “She’s just so sweet.”

The other person had this look on her face — I glanced over and caught the moment. It was obvious she didn’t agree with my friend’s assessment. In fact, I know this person heartily disliked me!

And…. that’s OK!

Even if you normally find it easy to romance the opposite sex, you’ll find there are those who don’t find you attractive or desirable. That is fine!

Cut your losses and stop chasing people who don’t want you. However, don’t make the mistake of being bitter or angry. Remember, no one is obligated to like you or fall in love with you.

You have to respect that each individual has the right to make their own choices. That means they have the right to not choose you. When you start putting them down and talking trash about them when the only thing they’ve done is politely decline your invitation — then you make yourself look bad.

People with good self-esteem handle rejection well. They don’t waste their time bad-mouthing the other person or contorting themselves to try to get them to change their minds.

Now, if you find yourself getting rejected a lot, then maybe there is something about yourself you need to change — hopefully you have a friend or two of the gender you fancy who can give you honest feedback.

A lot of times, though, I’ve seen someone be obsessed with a particular person while ignoring someone else who would obviously be open to a relationship, and would be a good match.

That’s what happened to my ex after my good friend broke up with him. He found someone who obviously did suit him really well and now they are happily married.

Be like my ex. When you get rejected by the person you are crushing on, dust yourself off and move on. Everyone is different, after all. Just because you’ve been rejected by one person (or many people) doesn’t mean the next one you go out with won’t be your perfect match. My ex married the woman he dated after my friend broke up with him and they are now very happy together.

Meanwhile, my friend and I are still single. So… you know… maybe he’s the real winner?

Photo credit: iStock