Why I Think Online Dating Is a Failing Social Experiment

Why I Think Online Dating Is a Failing Social Experiment

We’re trying to make a significant decision with too little information.

by

 

We use limited data to make a significant decision.

The method of online dating is inherently flawed. It’s ridiculous to think a few-hundred-word personal description and a slew of carefully chosen photographs provide enough data for an informed decision. Sharing favorite movie genres, musical preferences, and our leisure interests and hobbies cannot convey a person’s complexities. Most of the time, profile description dealbreakers are ignored, and someone is “liked” solely on their photos.

The Way We Used to Meet People

Consider how we used to meet our dates. For most of us, this occurred while attending high school or college. Nearly all single, we’d meet up and hang out at the cafeteria, study hall, or bar. We might bump into each other at a party. Through the course of these life experiences, we’d get to know one another.

My Two Experiences with Online Dating

I’ve tried it twice. The first time was shortly after the loss of my husband. I thought my education and experience as a psychologist would give me an edge. I read profiles with interest, trying to screen for personality and mental disorders. I combed their word choices, preferred frequency of engagement, and personal history description for clues, much the same way I would when sitting with new clients.

My unrealistic emotional investment also contributes to the problem.

Then there’s the problem of when to allow oneself to become emotionally invested. Texting, calling, and emailing new matches feel authentic and real. In my mind, I begin to create an image of that person based on the tidbits I’ve gleaned.

The older we are, the more difficult the process gets.

Middle-aged dating only compounds things further since we come with more baggage. We’ve experienced one or more failed relationships, often have complicated family situations, and are at an odd spot in our careers. Our lives are busy and full of obligations. Our interests and values are more rigid, which we try to express by posting our political views, dislike or love of cats, smoking habits, and the number of tattoos. Somehow we hope listing these will attract the right matches.

There’s no easy solution in sight.

Looking at this problem, I don’t see an easy solution. Maybe those of us who are single later in life should bag the idea of finding a second or third love. Perhaps these days, with little opportunity to meet other single people, it’s too remote a possibility. As much as I hate that idea, I’m reluctantly coming to this conclusion.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: innovatedcaptures on istockphoto.com

 

About Kerry McAvoy, PhD

Dr. McAvoy, a psychologist with 25 years of clinical experience and author of three Christian devotionals, regularly blogs on psychological issues with a special emphasis on sexual addition. She also currently is writing a memoir about her personal experience of recovering from betrayal trauma.

