Why Science Thinks Your Relationship Is About To Crash

Poets, philosophers, and even comedians have had a head start in the quest to unravel the mystery that is love and relationships. Scientists, from anthropologists, psychologists to economists are, however, catching up quickly.

Science is now giving us robust interdisciplinary bodies of research into relationships that are unraveling the secrets of what makes a relationship thrive, and even how we can turn an unhappy relationship into a happy one.

“…even though they are geographically within the same location, they are emotionally miles apart.”

One thing research shows can slowly creep in and wreak havoc in your relationship is emotional disconnection. This is a situation where one or both partners are no longer fully engaged with either their own feelings or the feelings of each other.

When a couple is thus disconnected that feeling of security with each other is missing and that spells danger for the relationship. Due to the disconnection, they come to find that even though they are geographically within the same location, they are emotionally miles apart.

This disconnection can build up over time without partners first realizing it. It can start with one partner, and when the other perceives this disconnection he/she sometimes responds by disconnecting too. Unfortunately, two wrongs don’t make a right.

The reasons for emotional disconnection

There can be several reasons why couples emotionally disconnect. There may be some past traumatic experiences, neglect, emotional or physical abuse, or it is being used as a coping mechanism.

Emotional disconnection can also easily creep into a relationship when couples are not doing anything that can create positivity in the relationship, like complimenting each other or showing appreciation and respect.

Signs of emotional disconnection

The signs that emotional disconnection has taken hold in a relationship can include a non-availability of partners to talk about what is on their minds, they can seem distracted or withdrawn or no longer treat each other as priorities.

The Solutions

Increased emotional responsiveness:

Over the past 4 decades, research in the fields of developmental psychology and social psychology has shown that this responsiveness is what keeps relationships going strong and vibrant.

The partners must recognize and give priority to emotional signals coming from each other and send out clear signals of support, comfort, and security in response. This way the partners are assured that they are being heard, understood, and valued.

Increased the positivity

The Gottman Institute has been studying marriage and relationship satisfaction for the past 50 years, and for this they came up with the motto, “small things often.” The idea is that it doesn’t have to take a major overhaul to get your relationship back on track. Doing small thoughtful things often will get the job done.

Couples who do small thoughtful things often will constantly be injecting positivity into their relationships which, can put the pieces back together and create a path toward a healthier, satisfying relationship.

Also, this end, Carrie Cole, director of research of the institute, advises couples to find ways to give compliments to each other daily. This not only gives validation but also reminds each partner why he/she chose the other in the first place.

Another way to also increase positivity in a relationship is to do away with unrealistic expectations. Humans are not perfect and so the reality of serious long-term relationships is that you will eventually come to face to face with those imperfections.

Having realistic expectations will not only help avoid unnecessary criticism it enables partners to recognize and appreciate those things in the relationship that they are grateful for and focus on them.

Conclusion

All relationships require effort to bring about the satisfaction of the partners’ needs and to keep going happy, loving, and vibrant. Even though emotional disconnection can make a union seem loveless and depressing, it doesn’t have to be the end because as outlined above, the trend can be reversed.

Luckily once you recognize it, whether it is just creeping in or has taken hold, increasing emotional responsiveness between you and your partner can bring back those feelings that held you together in the first place.

Then by doing small thoughtful things often you will inject the needed positivity into your relationship that will not only put the pieces back together but will put your relationship back on the path to once again being a healthy, satisfying one.

“It is not about how much love you have in the beginning but how much love you build in the end.” -Unknown

