Why Women Don’t Trust Men

Tears that cannot be seen are still tears felt.

Often, I meet people in some of the most difficult spaces of their lives.

They come to me in their wounding,

in their fear,

in their bitterness and revenge.

Trauma masks them from their truth.

They are lost.

And with thier lostness they have comfort.

It is this way for anyone who has experienced pain.

And the pain much of the time is rooted in our thoughts of ego,

which continues to trap us in a nasty loop of past fears, thoughts, feelings and expereinces.

Due to this loop we feel comfort, but we never feel fulfilled or happy as well.

Abandonment is one of the the major culprits to this pain.

To these tears that are unseen.

Abandonment happens when we least expect it too, does it not?

Last night I was having a discussion with a close friend about this very topic. We sat over a bottle of guava rum and had some deep dives into vulnerable shares around relationships and how we could each see a pattern in our past relationships with men. The men that touched us in such a power way, the one’s who openned our hearts, expanded our thinking and taught us incredible lessons about our lives and who we are as women.

I sat there and shared about the four past relationships that I find most significant and that I can say that three of them I was deeply in love with, yet all so different in the love story experienced. These men awakened the woman that I am today. And I am ever grateful for them blessing my life as they had.

All four of these relationships, professed their undying love for me.

They all asked me to marry.

They all went deep into my heart and soul and penetrated me like no other. Each built on the one before,

taking me into new realms of love.

Oh the stories I could share and have in other musings.

These four men,

they changed my world forever and taught me to love.

They also crushed me in ways that I am sure none of them ever intended of.

Their words of, ” I will fight for you.” — ” I love you unconditionally and want nothing more than your happiness.” — “I can see forever with you.” — “I would NEVER do anything to hurt you.” — You are my world.”

Yes, these words as if from a storybook romance,

so lovely, so enticing.

So real for the moment they were spoken,

were the words that also crushed me after a period of time.

These words became poison and what they all loved — me,

they tried to kill in their own way by severing through retraction, removal, disposal and even physically action down the road of our relationship.

Now, here is the thing I want you to get from this musing:

Was there pain? yes.

Is there still pain? In moments, yes.

But I am more in gratitude than pain at this point, some of these relationship I speak of were from 20 years past even.

Some just a few years back.

It is the lessons, the patterns that I see and want to share with you today.

All four men chose to say good bye.

All four shared this pattern in that good bye,

the pattern of not speaking their integrity.

They chose to hide from me,

from thier hearts truth.

They chose to lie to my face day in and day out,

even when I inquired directly about what I was feeling from them.

They chose to run and hide instead of face me and say goodbye with clarity and heart.

They chose to abandon.

And this lack of integrity,

caused unfinished business between us,

and shame for them.

They supported my programs of:

” I am not good enough.”

“I am unlovable.”

” I am disposable like trash.”

“I am not worthy of true love or even truth.”

“I am not worthy to have someone fight for me.”

“I cannot trust men.”

“I am not safe.”

What I see often in my couples work with clients are all these programed statements and beliefs in women and the men not underestanding why she feels this way or what he has done to cause it.

I tell you sweet men of the world,

it is your lack of integrity.

When you do not stand in your truth to your core,

when you waiver,

when you hide like a little boy behind your mother’s skirts,

you support these fears of the feminine.

When you tell us that all is well, when it is not,

you support these fears of the feminine.

When you take without care,

demand that she gives you her sex, her heart, her smile even though she is not a yes,

you support these fears of the feminine.

When you do not stand in her fire but instead try to coddle and fix,

father, shame, guilt, or teach,

you support these fears of the feminine.

When you shut down your heart to hide from us,

when you close off and retract your love through ignoring,

you support these fears of the feminine.

When you promise what you have no right to promise,

making firm statments of forever,

preaching your unconditional, undying devotion without the understanding of what you are actually saying,

you support these fears of the feminine.

And most of all…

when that moment comes,

if it does,

when you know that she is not the one,

you choose to say goodbye as a coward,

without an eye to eye meeting of the hearts,

when you ghost,

go distant and even turn it into her fault because you are not man enough to stand in your truth,

Yes my sweet men of the world….

HERE, here you create these fears of the feminine.

The advice I have for you,

is simple.

Realize that abandonment does not happen at the moment that you choose to walk away,

your abandonment happened long before,

it was in the very first stages of your lack of integrity.

When you chose to not speak it and be it,

you abndoned not just her,

you banadoned yourself as well.

And this is why she cannot trust.

This is why she cannot surrender.

This is why you will find yourself repeating the same issues with a different women in your life.

If you want to have your woman fully,

learn to stand true in who you are.

Even if you do not have an answer for her in a moment,

or unable to fix what has gone astray,

if you feel lost in your emotions,

speak just that sweet man.

“My integrity in this moment, is that I don’t know.”

Whatever your truth may be,

she will respect and love you for it,

if she knows that she can trust you.

As Always,

Stop Existing & Start Living

Rene Schooler

*Original musing written 2/22/20 — Lessons still applies!

Photo credit: Timothy Dykes on Unsplash