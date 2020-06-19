Why You Have to Call People Out

Silence enables racism and I will not be silent.

I’m in the group that people would argue to be unaffected by the outrageous racial crimes but let me assure you, it cuts me viciously.

How can I watch this and not care?

But caring is not enough.

How can I not be deeply hurt?

But being hurt is not enough.

How can I not be ashamed?

But being ashamed is not enough.

Therefore, I write this in the hope that my message can spread:

Everyone is connected because we are all people.

We are one species.

To hurt anyone else is to hurt oneself.

Let’s emphasize that.

To hurt ANYONE else is to hurt oneself.

We must acknowledge with appreciation and embrace the differences within us as people.

Multiple colors form a beautiful painting.

Multiple colors form a rainbow.

Multiple colors form a community.

This is why you have to be outraged.

Everyone must be protected.

You think it’s not your place to confront someone who’s racist? It is.

If you think it’s none of your business, you are enabling the problem to grow. You cannot just be in the audience watching history form itself. Be part of it.

All lives matter, yes, we know. But black people have suffered and continue to suffer now so we must shout:

BLACK

LIVES

MATTER

My son is multi-racial

I want him growing up to embrace having a white mum and a black dad.

I don’t want him growing up feeling scared.

I want him to enjoy learning about our cultures and all aspects of his heritage.

I don’t want him to feel that he doesn’t fit in.

I want him to feel proud of who he is.

I don’t want him to be worried of what others might do to him because of the color of his skin.

I want to see my son smile like this when he’s an adult.

I want him to experience pure joy without a shadow of fear.

Do you understand the severity and gravity of what is happening?

Do you treat each racial injustice with genuine seriousness?

Do you trust that you can make a difference?

For the love of the world that we live in, use the privilege that you have to act.

Take action against racism.

#blacklivesmatter

#strengthinnumbers

#freedomisntfree

—

Previously published on “Equality Includes You”, a Medium publication.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com