Why You Need To Arrange Your Room Right Now

How your room is kept by you reflects how you keep your mind. A messy room reflects a messy mind. A tidy room reflects a tidy mind. If you want to restructure and renew your life, start with your mind/room. It’ll be like a seed that grows into a massive ever-green refreshing tree.

A room or house that is in chaos is a mind or a being in chaos. When you’re organizing or disorganizing your room or house, you’re actually organizing and disorganizing your state of being. When you treat your surroundings as an extension of yourself and arrange and love it — you’ll soon find improving and loving yourself easier.

Improving and helping yourself is the first step to suffering less. All of us do actually care about suffering less. Suffering and pain are fundamental human conditions. By reducing the rubbish around you, you increase the efficiency of your navigation. Outside your head and inside your head.

Find a goal and an aim that makes the suffering worth it. Your own goals, and not someone else’s. A first goal that will give you the power to know that you can have goals is to FIX your damn room. Suffering is worth it when it means you’re doing it for a purpose. For an aim to FIX something.

When you wake up every day, the first thing you have to do is to get up and make your bed and arrange your room. It makes you into the mood to structure and arrange your life and get about with life. When you’re at home and feel like your thoughts are in a disarray, go to your room and arrange it.

Look for something around you that bothers you and fix it. Fix your entire room from top to bottom, left to right — and you’ll find it easier to fix your entire state of being. The expanse of where you exist at the moment does affect your state of being.

A best first step in self-care is to clean up your room. That is where you can start fixing yourself. It proves to yourself that you can fix somethings around you and inside you. It gives you the power to then fix your routine habits. Less rubbish around you, the less rubbish inside you.

The bonus is to arrange your entire house. Every room including the toilets. And wash the dishes. Not only would this be therapeutic it would also be a way of arranging the thoughts in your mind. Extend yourself further then and start fixing it. You’ll start giving more meaning and purpose to your life.

And then when you have an aim and purpose in life, your entire life will start to refigure and restructure around your aim. If you can get one thing right, it means you can get something right. And when you can get something right, you can get another thing right. Starting from your room is the first step to fixing your aim and purpose. It’ll change your life.

FiX your room. You’ll know what to do NEXT. You’ll have a hierarchy of what needs to be fixed starting from your room. Having a greater responsibility helps you transcend the sorry state of your existence. You’ll defeat your former self and reinvent a new version of yourself every single day. Never underestimate doing this “small” thing every single day at every single opportunity.

When you go to the gym the first time, you do not go for the heavier weights the first time. You’ll only injure and tire yourself and condition your mind to hate the gym. Instead, start small and then you’ll succeed and love yourself for succeeding. What’s smaller than starting by fixing your room or making your bed?

Even if you do not have a current wretched worst-case scenario life, trust me — your personal apocalypse is coming. The human condition is tragic and full of suffering. Prepare yourself for the tsunami of suffering that life would bring to you — wave after wave. Aim low enough and fulfill that and then raise your bar.

The waves would stop being higher than your bar. When you achieve that state of being — you’ll taste the real peace of life. That level of bliss is what we all have to achieve. And arranging your room is the first step towards it. SO get up and go arrange it RIGHT NOW. It won’t take more than 15 minutes!

Previously published on medium

