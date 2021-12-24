Why Your Husband Doesn’t Know Where His Passport Is

Wife– Keeper of things. Finder of phones, keys, and wallets. The seeker.

My husband and I were sitting on the couch together after another long day. Him, just out of the shower after a long day at work. Me, contently writing away on my laptop after finally getting our son to sleep and doing a few chores around the house. He had just started a fire in the fireplace in our cozy little living room. The Christmas tree was lit and the house was quiet.

A time to relax — unwind. Alone together at last.

“Hey, have you seen my passport?”

Do you know the easiest way to take your wife out of a relaxing, loose mood? Simply ask her where your passport is. Your passport. Do you also want me to find your original birth certificate while I’m at it?

Even though I hadn’t laid eyes on it in months, I knew exactly where it was.

We recently moved into a new home and our things are still in shambles, but I was sure to remember where the important things were placed.

“In the safe, I would assume.”

But I already knew it was in the safe with absolute certainty. Why? Because I put it there.

He then proceeded to ask me what the password to his email was because he wanted to update his phone.

While I know the answer to most of these mundane, tedious questions — it got me thinking. How does he sleep at night not knowing his password or the whereabouts of his passport?

He trusts you with the important things

He has literally put his life in your hands. It does put a bit of pressure on one to keep track of these important documents, but it happened organically for me. I’m just more organized than him.

When it comes to little things like the keys, wallet, and cell phone — I just know. I’m more in tune with the patterns of the dozens upon hundreds of other times I’ve been asked where these things are, and I remember. Perhaps because I always have the answer, he feels less inclined to remember because he knows he can always count on me to seek them out.

It’s a need-to-know basis

…and he doesn’t need to know.

Really, only one person in the family truly needs to know where the extremely important things are. For example, we move a lot. We’ve moved more times than I can count on two hands in the past nine years. Important things have been lost in the void of moving boxes, airplanes, and cross-country road trips. Because of this, I’ve learned to just keep the important things where I know I can find them.

The more hands these important things touch, the more likely they are to be lost.

Every relationship needs at least one seeker

This can obviously go both ways — husband, wife, partner. Either way, there is usually one partner in the relationship who is the keeper of things. They take on the role of password protector, accountant, and finder of all things important. I am only speaking from my experience, which is all one can do!

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Pexels