Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Will, Chris, and the Slap Heard ‘Round The World

Will, Chris, and the Slap Heard ‘Round The World

Dr. Vibe hosts Aisha K. Staggers and Jill Jones for a timely conversation about the incident with Chris Rock and Will Smith.

by Leave a Comment

Will Smith took the stage at the 2022 Oscars to smack Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

During a recent episode of The Dr. Vibe Show’s “State of Things,” Dr. Vibe’s co-hosts, Aisha K. Staggers and Jill Jones discussed the incident and all things related:

00:00 Intro

04:54 Watching the slap unfiltered

12:09 Knowing your partner

21:32 Few Applauding Will’s Behavior

45:43 Viewing Will’s acceptance speech

58:06 Will’s apology

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

01:12:53 The impact on Black youth

01:20:20 A relationship thesis

 

Watch the full-length conversation on video:

Listen to the audio-only version:

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x