Will, Chris, and the Slap Heard ‘Round The World

Will Smith took the stage at the 2022 Oscars to smack Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.
During a recent episode of The Dr. Vibe Show’s “State of Things,” Dr. Vibe’s co-hosts, Aisha K. Staggers and Jill Jones discussed the incident and all things related:
00:00 Intro
04:54 Watching the slap unfiltered
12:09 Knowing your partner
21:32 Few Applauding Will’s Behavior
45:43 Viewing Will’s acceptance speech
58:06 Will’s apology
01:12:53 The impact on Black youth
01:20:20 A relationship thesis