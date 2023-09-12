Wind Energy

On our drive across and back Washington state for a speaking engagement at Write on the Sound, in Edmonds, WA, we passed zillions of hop yards, apple orchards, bing cherry orchards, and vineyards.

We also passed wind turbine farms, galore!

At one point, we had the opportunity to get an up-close-and-personal look at one of these giants and learned that:

Each individual, joint-free, seamless blade is 148 feet long, 11.2 feet wide, and weighs 23,098 pounds!

Standing over 400 feet tall, each complete wind turbine has three blades, with a rotor diameter of more than 300 feet — nearly the same length as a football field.

One wind turbine can power up to 700 residential homes with environmentally friendly, carbon-free electricity.

A single wind turbine needs approximately one-half acre of land and uses 40 acres of wind space.

Blades sweep an area of 75,000 square feet with each rotation.

What energizes you?

Photo credit: iStock