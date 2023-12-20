Winter Solstice, Homeless Memorial Day
On the first day of winter, let us remember the destitute and the down-and-out.
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day, Dec. 21, seeks to remind us of the displaced and the dispossessed, particularly those who have died in the past year.
My God Lives Outside – Don Mathis
The creek improvements project
means my campsite has moved.
The culvert is not the place
to be when it rains anyway.
Crackdown on the needy
displaces me and my friends.
The shelter is for those
who have the same god.
I like Father Mike.
He’s all right.
But my god lives outside
(except when it goes
below zero).
I guess I could pray
for a day or two
(as long as they
still serve that stew).
Marilyn seems to recognize me
every time I come in.
I think she’s glad to see me
(maybe she needs a friend).
But after a few days,
when the sun comes out,
the blue skies call me.
Don’t call me homeless.
The world is my home.
—
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|Escape the Act Like a Man Box
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|The First Myth of the Patriarchy: The Acorn on the Pillow
—
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
iStock image