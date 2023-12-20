Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Winter Solstice, Homeless Memorial Day

Winter Solstice, Homeless Memorial Day

On the first day of winter, let us remember the destitute and the down-and-out.

by Leave a Comment

Winter Solstice, Homeless Memorial Day 

 

On the first day of winter, let us remember the destitute and the down-and-out.

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day, Dec. 21, seeks to remind us of the displaced and the dispossessed, particularly those who have died in the past year.

 

My God Lives Outside – Don Mathis

The creek improvements project

means my campsite has moved.

The culvert is not the place

to be when it rains anyway.

Crackdown on the needy

displaces me and my friends.

The shelter is for those

who have the same god.

I like Father Mike.

He’s all right.

But my god lives outside

(except when it goes

below zero).

I guess I could pray

for a day or two

(as long as they

still serve that stew).

Marilyn seems to recognize me

every time I come in.

I think she’s glad to see me

(maybe she needs a friend).

But after a few days,

when the sun comes out,

the blue skies call me.

Don’t call me homeless.

The world is my home.

 

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

iStock image

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x