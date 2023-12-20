Winter Solstice, Homeless Memorial Day

On the first day of winter, let us remember the destitute and the down-and-out.

National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day, Dec. 21, seeks to remind us of the displaced and the dispossessed, particularly those who have died in the past year.

My God Lives Outside – Don Mathis

The creek improvements project

means my campsite has moved.

The culvert is not the place

to be when it rains anyway.

Crackdown on the needy

displaces me and my friends.

The shelter is for those

who have the same god.

I like Father Mike.

He’s all right.

But my god lives outside

(except when it goes

below zero).

I guess I could pray

for a day or two

(as long as they

still serve that stew).

Marilyn seems to recognize me

every time I come in.

I think she’s glad to see me

(maybe she needs a friend).

But after a few days,

when the sun comes out,

the blue skies call me.

Don’t call me homeless.

The world is my home.

