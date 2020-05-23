Wonder Women

In today’s day and age where people rely on social media and dating apps to find significant others, it may be a bit challenging to find “the one.” Not everyone is ready or willing to rely on technology to make what is widely considered one of the most important decisions a human being can make – their choice of spouse or partner.

As a younger millennial, dating amongst my generation is almost done exclusively through the use of technology. Countless hours are spent swiping, liking, unliking, and undoing any version of the infamous “super like,” a way to really convey interest in someone you may never meet.

Personally, I opt for more old-fashioned means of communicating, meaning I like to take the women I’m interested in out on dates to get to know them better. Regardless of how one goes about searching for their significant other, everyone has a type, a best fit if you will. Mine? Smart, ambitious, fearless women. Why? I can think of a few reasons.

1) Intelligence

I’ve learned a great deal from intelligent women. My mother is the most intelligent woman in my life right now. Without her, the vast amount of knowledge I possess might not be here. She taught me that, while it isn’t safe to put all men in a box, there are two classic types of men out there when it comes to dating: those who can tolerate someone whose intellect rivals that of their own, and those who only want to feel good about themselves. One group grows while the other silently wilts.

At eight years old, I had no idea what she meant, but I’ve since come to understand her verbiage. In essence, from her vantage point, there are men willing to court women who may make them feel slightly insecure. These men end up growing beyond their wildest belief, eventually learning how to prioritize their love lives over their egos. Then there are those who choose ego over growth. They end up bitter, cynical, and emasculated.

I’ve grown to realize not all men fit into her boxes, but the point stuck. She showed me levels of wisdom I grew accustomed to being around, wisdom that played a role turning me into the sensitive male I am, one who champions smart women. Their intelligence rubs off on all those around them, much more so the person they’re intimately involved with. Women are a force of nature capable of influencing their surroundings in ways similar to Mother Nature’s influence on Planet Earth.

2) Ambition

Ambition is a sign of a desire to grow. Not everyone is ready or willing to push themselves past their comfort zone on a continual basis; it takes tremendous effort to do that. Ambitious women push themselves to be the best version of themselves. Other women would rather grow only up until the point where they find a spouse (which is perfectly fine if that’s what you’re into), allowing their growth to lead them to the vicinity of other growth-minded individuals who could serve as potential spouses. Again, no judgment regarding either type, but one group seems more poised to achieve success in all their endeavors than the other. As the adage says, “if you aren’t growing, you’re dying.” Ambitious women thrive in part because of their ambition.

3) Fearlessness

Fearless women are strong women. As humans, we’ve survived as a species partly because of fear and its role in keeping our ancestors from making decisions that would’ve ended our lineage. If our ancestors weren’t fighting for survival, they were looking for tactical advantages to ensure they could pass their genes down from one generation to the next. So, in essence, to be fearless is to be incredibly bold, unyielding in the face of life’s innumerable uncertainties. It’s being a risk-taker.

Women of this caliber are extremely appealing because they also fearlessly navigate a patriarchal society hard-wired to judge their every move. Imagine living in a world where your gender is viewed as inferior. Not because it is, but because that label was thrust upon you. That wouldn’t feel so good, would it? Yet, since the founding of this great nation, women have been fighting for equality, all while trying to survive and thrive the same way every other member of our species does. This takes tremendous strength that transcends into every area of their lives, including relationships. Who wouldn’t want to date, marry, and rear kids with someone who possesses the strength of someone along the lines of Wonder Woman?

Intelligent, ambitious, fearless women should be heralded and praised, not shunned or cast to the side. They are worthy prospects to date, marry, and raising a family with, when they will have you. If their characteristics come off as intimidating, good. It most likely means you’ve found an equal counterpart, one that can help you grow in ways you haven’t imagined. A man who intentionally courts and weds a woman that isn’t on his level intellectually or otherwise is oblivious to the beauty of “Wonder Women,” women who, like the character portrayed by Gal Gadot, are immensely fierce, competent, strong individuals capable of superhero like feats. I know of many men who watched the Wonder Woman film when it was released in 2017 with a sense of longing, hoping to one day wed someone of that caliber. As a man raised by one such woman, I know how beneficial they are to us and to the world. They truly make a difference.

