Would You Put a Shock Collar on Your Partner?

Shock collars are used to train dogs not to leave the yard.

They use pain and fear to incentivize action.

Are there things you’re doing in your marriage to inflict pain on your partner in exchange for compliance?

What do you think is the cost of that?

—

Here at the Growth Marriage podcast, we believe every couple can have amazing communication, deep connection, and passionate, knock-your-socks-off love. Back in 2012 I quit my fancy corporate job, sold everything I owned, and started traveling the United States with the goal of uncovering the secrets to truly epic love. I’ve been trained by the world’s top experts, researchers, and authors – and I’ve interviewed the most incredible couples on the planet. And now my only focus is sharing the secrets of what makes amazing love possible with you. Each week I’ll give you the tools you need take your marriage to the next level… but only if you’re willing take action. You’ll see that legendary love happens by choice, not by chance.

—

Nate started his journey to unlocking the secrets of epic relationships back in 2012 when he and his friend Melissa went on a cross-country road trip with the goal of interviewing America’s most in-love couples.

Since then, he’s given a TEDx talk, his podcast has been downloaded over 1 million times. He’s built and sold a date-in-a-box subscription business. And he’s worked with some of the top names in the relationship industry.

Nate’s believes Roommate Syndrome is a feature of long-term romantic relationships, not a bug. It’s there to teach you how to outgrow your problems and limitations. And as you change and evolve, your partner will be forced to change and evolve with you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on growthmarriage.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Shutterstock image