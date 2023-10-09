Write a Letter to Your 100-Year-Old Self

Dear 100-Year-Old Me,

I hope this letter finds you well, happy, and surrounded by loved ones. As I write this, I am in my prime, with all of life’s possibilities still ahead of me. You, on the other hand, have already lived an incredibly long and fulfilling life.

I want to take a moment to reflect on some of the things that I hope you have experienced by the time you read this letter. First and foremost, I hope you have found love and companionship, and that you have spent many years with someone who understands and supports you. I hope that you have also maintained strong relationships with family and friends, and that you have been able to witness your children, grandchildren, and perhaps even great-grandchildren grow and flourish.

I also hope that you have traveled and seen the world, experiencing all of its beauty and diversity. I hope that you have pursued your passions and interests, whether that be through your career, hobbies, or volunteer work. And most importantly, I hope that you have maintained good health and well-being throughout your life.

As I write this, I am reminded that life is short and that each day is a gift. I hope that you have never taken a single moment for granted, and that you have lived each day to its fullest. Even though you are reading this letter at the age of 100, I hope that you continue to find joy and purpose in every day that you live.

With all my love and admiration, Your younger self

Previously Published on emuse33wordpress.com

Photo credit: istock

