Writing Prompts to Wake up Your Muse

On the 28th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are kicking your writing muse right in the keister with the use of writing prompts. These prompts will let loose all kinds of inspiration; they will shake up your doldrums and set you back on the path of creating.

These three prompts are just a sampling of the 40 total that Hilary shares on the show:

Describe all the qualities of your favorite animal. Write your obituary. Share the time when you received the best news of your life.

The crazy creative, the orderly structured, and all the writers in between can benefit and take flight from this list. Writing is a craft that, like anything else, needs to be continually honed. When you are feeling a touch rusty and unmotivated, when you’re searching for the right word, when you want to take a walk on the wilder side of writing, try a writing prompt and see where it takes you. Hopefully, somewhere that’s a complete surprise as you see your mind opening up to new adventures.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

