We talk a lot about what men can be doing right now, but we revisit a chat with Esther Perel on what women can be doing right now, and how we can all best be allies to one another.

Guest:

Esther Perel, therapist, author of ‘Mating in Captivity’ and ‘The State of Affairs’, host of the podcasts Where Should We Begin? and How’s work?

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Co-producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Listen to “Esther Perel on what women can do” on Spreaker.

