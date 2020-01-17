Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Gender & Sexuality / Moms for Transgender Equality: Michelle

Moms for Transgender Equality: Michelle

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
melissa is your typical pre-adolescent
00:03
girl she’s very creative
00:06
she loves to craft and sing that the
00:09
music is always on she’s a very good
00:12
sense of self she really understands who
00:15
she is she’s very confident in herself
00:17
we thought we were being very supportive
00:20
allowing you know her to be who she is
00:24
but come to realize you know a couple
00:26
years later once we found the word
00:28
transgender then it all really made
00:31
sense and we just I think weren’t
00:33
listening hard enough my other two
00:36
children are very proud of her as well
00:38
we don’t feel like it’s anything to hide
00:41
and again their friends have been just
00:43
as supportive you hear a lot of stories
00:46
about teenagers and adults
00:52
who
00:55
who encountered violence or who
00:57
encounter just fearing for safety in
01:01
general and it just hope that she
01:05
doesn’t have to encounter much of that
01:07
with Melissa and her happiness can help
01:10
another child feel very safe and
01:12
confident and learned that what they’re
01:15
going through is is not a fault is not
01:18
anything that’s wrong with them and that
01:20
they can live a completely whole healthy
01:22
happy life just being who they are
01:25
that’s that’s really what’s important it
01:28
clicked for her even though she knew in
01:31
her heart that she was in fact a girl
01:33
when she finally saw herself um
01:37
outwardly as she felt in word was when
01:40
she was six she’d kind of put on a wig
01:44
for Halloween that was very long and the
01:47
same colors her hair and she saw herself
01:50
in the reflection of the door and that
01:52
just kind of made her sit ups you know
01:54
straighter and she kind of kept looking
01:56
at herself and smiling and we had never
02:00
seen that light that she had is that
02:03
night listening to your children no
02:06
matter what age they are helping them
02:10
along that journey and learning together
02:11
is kind of more of the norm all you want
02:14
is for your children to be happy


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.