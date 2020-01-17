Moms for Transgender Equality: Michelle

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
melissa is your typical pre-adolescent
00:03
girl she’s very creative
00:06
she loves to craft and sing that the
00:09
music is always on she’s a very good
00:12
sense of self she really understands who
00:15
she is she’s very confident in herself
00:17
we thought we were being very supportive
00:20
allowing you know her to be who she is
00:24
but come to realize you know a couple
00:26
years later once we found the word
00:28
transgender then it all really made
00:31
sense and we just I think weren’t
00:33
listening hard enough my other two
00:36
children are very proud of her as well
00:38
we don’t feel like it’s anything to hide
00:41
and again their friends have been just
00:43
as supportive you hear a lot of stories
00:46
about teenagers and adults
00:52
who
00:55
who encountered violence or who
00:57
encounter just fearing for safety in
01:01
general and it just hope that she
01:05
doesn’t have to encounter much of that
01:07
with Melissa and her happiness can help
01:10
another child feel very safe and
01:12
confident and learned that what they’re
01:15
going through is is not a fault is not
01:18
anything that’s wrong with them and that
01:20
they can live a completely whole healthy
01:22
happy life just being who they are
01:25
that’s that’s really what’s important it
01:28
clicked for her even though she knew in
01:31
her heart that she was in fact a girl
01:33
when she finally saw herself um
01:37
outwardly as she felt in word was when
01:40
she was six she’d kind of put on a wig
01:44
for Halloween that was very long and the
01:47
same colors her hair and she saw herself
01:50
in the reflection of the door and that
01:52
just kind of made her sit ups you know
01:54
straighter and she kind of kept looking
01:56
at herself and smiling and we had never
02:00
seen that light that she had is that
02:03
night listening to your children no
02:06
matter what age they are helping them
02:10
along that journey and learning together
02:11
is kind of more of the norm all you want
02:14
is for your children to be happy
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.