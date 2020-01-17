Moms for Transgender Equality: Michelle

—



Transcript Provided by YouTube:

melissa is your typical pre-adolescent

girl she’s very creative

she loves to craft and sing that the

music is always on she’s a very good

sense of self she really understands who

she is she’s very confident in herself

we thought we were being very supportive

allowing you know her to be who she is

but come to realize you know a couple

years later once we found the word

transgender then it all really made

sense and we just I think weren’t

listening hard enough my other two

children are very proud of her as well

we don’t feel like it’s anything to hide

and again their friends have been just

as supportive you hear a lot of stories

about teenagers and adults

who

who encountered violence or who

encounter just fearing for safety in

general and it just hope that she

doesn’t have to encounter much of that

with Melissa and her happiness can help

another child feel very safe and

confident and learned that what they’re

going through is is not a fault is not

anything that’s wrong with them and that

they can live a completely whole healthy

happy life just being who they are

that’s that’s really what’s important it

clicked for her even though she knew in

her heart that she was in fact a girl

when she finally saw herself um

outwardly as she felt in word was when

she was six she’d kind of put on a wig

for Halloween that was very long and the

same colors her hair and she saw herself

in the reflection of the door and that

just kind of made her sit ups you know

straighter and she kind of kept looking

at herself and smiling and we had never

seen that light that she had is that

night listening to your children no

matter what age they are helping them

along that journey and learning together

is kind of more of the norm all you want

is for your children to be happy

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video