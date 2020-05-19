Nico Tortorella on Family and Sexuality

The actor and model Nico Tortorella has talked about being sexually fluid and explores his sexuality and his relationships in his podcast The Love Bomb. The star of the hit TV series Younger talks to us about his experiences with coming out to his family, as well as something he wishes he’d said but never did.

This interview with Nico was recorded in October 2016, so he talks in the context of his life back then.

We’ll be back with series two of The Gender Knot on January 8th, 2018.

Host & producer: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Co-producers: Sam Baker, Jonathan Blackwell

Guests: Nico Tortorella, actor and model

