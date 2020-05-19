Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Gender & Sexuality / Nico Tortorella on Family and Sexuality

Nico Tortorella on Family and Sexuality

by Leave a Comment

 

The actor and model Nico Tortorella has talked about being sexually fluid and explores his sexuality and his relationships in his podcast The Love Bomb. The star of the hit TV series Younger talks to us about his experiences with coming out to his family, as well as something he wishes he’d said but never did.

This interview with Nico was recorded in October 2016, so he talks in the context of his life back then.

We’ll be back with series two of The Gender Knot on January 8th, 2018.

Host & producer: Nas aka Nastaran Tavakoli-Far

Co-producers: Sam Baker, Jonathan Blackwell

Guests: Nico Tortorella, actor and model

Listen to “Nico Tortorella: Family and Sexuality” on Spreaker.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About The Gender Knot

Right now: women are angry, men are confused and no one is talking to each other productively. Enter: The Gender Knot.

On this podcast we get men and women to come together to chat - and sometimes argue - about what we want from each other, what we're worried about and how we can best get along and make a better world for us all.

From how women can ask for what they want, to tips for men to be better allies to women, to delving into the new masculinity, we tackle all these in our weekly episodes.

Past guests have included Dan Savage, Esther Perel, Mark Manson, and Jackson Katz.

Visit https://thegenderknot.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.