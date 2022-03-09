A Life of Meaning, Without Buying

BY LEO BABAUTA

Lately I’ve been buying a lot of things: a nice watch, some cool folding knives, some tools and outdoor gear. It’s fun!

But as I give in to these impulse purchases, I notice that the thrill doesn’t last that long, and it leaves me wanting more. And of course it dawns on me that this is a lesson I’ve learned a thousand times.

Buying things rarely gives me any kind of fulfillment.

When we buy something, it gives us a temporary boost — a bit of excitement, anticipation, some hope that it will give us something in our lives that feels missing. Maybe we hope the new purchase will help us to feel cool, sexy, lovable, adventurous, fit, peaceful, connected, or find a sense of belonging.

The lesson I have to remember is that these things aren’t provided by purchases, other people, or anything outside of us. The lesson I often forget is: everything we’re looking for is inside of us.

We think it will be given to us by buying things — I certainly do! — but whatever boost we get from that only lasts for a day or two.

What I’ll talk about in this post is why that never lasts, and how to find it inside of ourselves.

The Fleeting Joy of Buying Something

When we buy something, we get an immediate boost — it’s exciting! We’re hoping to get something from this purchase — not just the actual item, but the feeling it will give us, an improved experience of life.

The excitement continues with the anticipation of it arriving, if we ordered it online. We might check the tracking page, or look hopefully outside of our front door for the package.

Then when it arrives, there’s a boost of joy! Our lives will be better now, with this new thing in our lives. Of course, we know from experience that this is a temporary boost, and it doesn’t last long. Maybe it goes away within an hour. Maybe a day or two. On rare occasions, it might last a week. But it’s fleeting … and then we’re on to looking for the next purchase.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s a hamster wheel of constantly buying, to get something in our lives that we feel we’re missing. Some experience, some feeling, some hope of what our lives might be.

It can’t be given to us by something external, because the thing we really hope for is something we create internally. So the habit of looking for it outside of ourselves is never fulfilling, and will never end as long as we keep hoping for an external solution.

A Wellspring of What We Really Want

What we really want can’t be found outside of us:

A sense of connection & belonging

A sense of fun, play, adventure, joy, excitement

A sense of being good enough, lovable, desirable

Feeling fit, strong, beautiful, sexy

Feeling safe, secure, stable

A feeling of peace and freedom

Where does that come from? We create it, from within.

And our ability to create it is boundless and flowing, if we learn to tap into it.

Try it now (don’t worry if you’re not perfect):

Can you feel a sense of joy and gratitude for being alive right now?

Can you feel a sense of being connected to other beings who are going through something similar to what you’re going through in life right now?

Can you feel a sense of wholeness with the world around you, a sense of belonging in this moment?

Can you feel the freedom of being a part of the infinite, and the peace that comes from that sense of spacious freedom?

Can you feel love for yourself, and a sense of delight in who you are, a sense of deliciousness in your being?

If you can’t find these things inside of you, keep exploring. There’s a sense of adventure and play that can come from being curious about these experiences.

What can you find within you, right now?

—

This post was previously published on Zen Habits. Uncopyright courtesy Leo Babauta.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock