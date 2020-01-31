Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / How to Keep Going When Life Feels Like It’s On Hold

How to Keep Going When Life Feels Like It’s On Hold

Are you afraid of making a move because life feels on hold or changes feel scary?

by Leave a Comment

Are you afraid of making a move because life feels on hold or changes feel scary? Are you going through tough times? Perhaps you’ve been complaining a lot and doing nothing to improve the situation.

Getting started with anything is easy. Anyone can become a singer, illustrator, designer, writer, or entrepreneur, but only a few people know how to stay in the same profession for a lifetime. Most of them keep changing their professions.

For instance, a lot of people try to establish a business, but they’re not ready as much as is required. Similarly, some graduates join the freelance industry thinking that they’ll be able to earn something instantly. However, after a few days or weeks, they move on to the next profession that catches their attention or offers better payouts.

The fact is that if you don’t focus on a single thing or profession, you’ll end up getting no results.

The chance is that you’ll feel tired, confused and frustrated. So, we’ve put together some tips to help you keep going when you don’t know what’s next.

Spend Time Out

This is the first and most important thing you should do.

If you feel helpless, you are better to get out of the uncertain situation and plan a dinner with your friend or cousin.

By spending some time out, you will be able to manage stress and get to know what you actually have to do when you are home. Allow yourself to connect to your inner being. This can be done by spending some time in nature, meditation or journaling. In any way, what matters is that you should feel good.

Don’t Compare

t is a common observation that some people compare themselves to others. If you’ve done so, then you will never feel good. This is because when you’ll start comparing yourself to your friends, coworkers or family, you’ll see your flaws and their good habits, and this is going to put you in trouble in the long run.

Give respect to yourself and know your own worth.

Stay away from lame excuses and don’t use negative words for yourself, as this will destroy your progress.

Explore Your Passions

Last but not least, you should try to explore your passions. For this purpose, you’ll obviously have to spare some time and understand what you actually want to achieve.

Ask yourself what you are passionate about, and start working for it right away.

You need to make a proper plan and devote your time to every small thing that can count toward your success. It’ll take you some days, weeks or even months to get the desired results, but you’ll certainly reach the point where success will kiss your feet.

Embrace the unknown for a while, and follows these simple steps to prevent yourself from being stuck in bad situations for months or years.

Will you act upon my advice?

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

