Integrity Bank 45: Mow Your Own Lawn

Mow your own lawn.

Stop outsourcing everything.

Many people will mock others without having any context.

If you want to mow your own lawn, just do it.

Don’t outsource your life.

If you like doing something, regardless of whether or not it’s a “minimum wage” activity, do it.

If you do want to outsource, do it. Just don’t shame someone else for doing those activities themselves.

What really matters?

As long as you’re making your deposits every single day then you’re good.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about whether or not you should be outsourcing things in your life like driving and mowing the lawn. Do you want to outsource, or do you enjoy those things?

