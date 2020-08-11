Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 45: Mow Your Own Lawn

Integrity Bank 45: Mow Your Own Lawn

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about whether or not you should be outsourcing things in your life like driving and mowing the lawn. Do you want to outsource, or do you enjoy those things?

Mow your own lawn.

Stop outsourcing everything.

Many people will mock others without having any context.

If you want to mow your own lawn, just do it.

Don’t outsource your life.

If you like doing something, regardless of whether or not it’s a “minimum wage” activity, do it.

If you do want to outsource, do it. Just don’t shame someone else for doing those activities themselves.

What really matters?

As long as you’re making your deposits every single day then you’re good.

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

