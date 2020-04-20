It may seem sometimes like a lonely journey. It feels like you are the only one in this and nobody else can comprehend what is happening for your right now. The reality is – it is far from the truth.

There are men and women around you that may look different but the suffering, challenges, insecurities are common. And having something in common unites us.

Sometimes all you need is someone to listen, someone to say – omg I’ve been dealing with this all my life and things get easier in that very instance. But it will not happen if you continue carrying a heavy weight on your shoulders. If it seems like you – call a friend, reach out, find a way to connect.

We are here for you. We are in this together.

Previously published on Jaymartynov.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com