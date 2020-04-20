Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Together

Together

Sometimes all you need is someone to listen.

by Leave a Comment

 

It may seem sometimes like a lonely journey. It feels like you are the only one in this and nobody else can comprehend what is happening for your right now. The reality is – it is far from the truth.

There are men and women around you that may look different but the suffering, challenges, insecurities are common. And having something in common unites us.

Sometimes all you need is someone to listen, someone to say – omg I’ve been dealing with this all my life and things get easier in that very instance. But it will not happen if you continue carrying a heavy weight on your shoulders. If it seems like you – call a friend, reach out, find a way to connect.

We are here for you. We are in this together.

Previously published on Jaymartynov.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Jay Martynov

Jay Martynov is a technology manager and a life coach helping busy professionals and business owners to manage stress and build a happy life filled with purpose. His coaching includes the understanding of behavioral patterns using enneagram, effective daily routines and meditation. You can find more details on Jay’s website www.jaymartynov.com and www.instagram.com/jaymartynov/

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.