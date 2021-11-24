When You Have a Hard Time Loving Someone

I love my cat. But, sometimes I want to strangle her. She can be demanding. She can create a mess that I have to clean up. Sometimes she wakes me up way too early or makes me get up way too often to let her in or out.

Yet I never doubt I love her. It’s easy for me to treat her lovingly even when I’m irritated. Because, you know, she’s a cat.

I have an easy time loving soft furry creatures like dogs and cats and even the squirrels that raid my bird feeder. They’re just so cute, after all, and, besides, they are emotionally simple. I don’t worry that they’ll stab me in the back.

People on the other hand…

Yet, as a Christian, I’m called to love people.

How does one do that, though, when the person in question is reprehensible?

I try to remind myself that I’ve also done bad things, and God still loves me. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always work. After all, the bad stuff I’ve done really doesn’t match up to the bad things a mass murderer has done, right? Or how about the neighbor who is constantly tearing people down? Or the boss from hell?

Then one day it dawned on me.

I’m only human. I can’t control my feelings. And, I don’t have to even try.

It’s OK not to feel love for someone. God gets it. He can read my heart regardless and He’s not going to be fooled by my gritting my teeth and pretending to love someone. Why be a hypocrite?

I don’t try to feel love for the unlovable, but I do try to show them love.

How does this work?

Maybe I give someone a few minutes to vent when I’d much rather go read a book or putter in my garden. Maybe I let them have the last slice of cake even though I really want it. Maybe I bite my tongue when I’d love to tell someone off, or maybe I let them ahead of me in traffic.

One thing I don’t do is deceive myself, though. I don’t pretend I care about someone I actually despise. But I do try to treat them with love and respect, or at least consideration.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I also don’t pretend that all people are open to kindness.

There are people who are truly messed up. Narcissists, for example. If someone like that hurts you, should you forgive them? Of course. But realize that they will see your forgiveness as weakness on your part, something that they can exploit.

But you should also pick up on the fact that their apology is not sincere, that they will have no reservations about hurting you again, if it works to their advantage.

So how do you deal with people like this? Forgive them, but protect yourself.

That doesn’t mean you are unkind. Always be kind to people.

Just remember, you are a people too, so be kind to yourself first.

—

This post was previously published on shefaliohara.medium.com.

***