4 Types of Hearing Aids You Can Choose From

—

Hearing loss can affect your life magnanimously. From your emotional wellbeing to your reputation in your workplace, a lot rides on your listening skills. But if you are hard of hearing, then the right type of hearing aid can come to your rescue.

Hearing aids consist of four parts: a microphone that receives sound waves, an amplifier circuit that increases the volume of the sound, a miniature loudspeaker that delivers the sound into your ear canals, and batteries to keep the hearing aid working for long hours.

But not all hearing aids look the same. You should go through the different types of hearing aids before buying one.

1. In the ear

In the ear hearing aids come in two styles: one that fills half the shell or the lower part of your ear and another that fills the entire outer ear. These hearing aids are ideal for people suffering from mild to severe hearing loss.

In the ear hearing aids includes features that smaller-type hearing aids can’t provide, such as volume control. Additionally, these hearing aids are easy to control. They come with long battery life so that you don’t need to recharge them or change the batteries frequently. Plus, they are more efficient when it comes to picking up wind noise than smaller devices.

2. Behind the ear

As the name suggests, these hearing aids rest behind your ear. They stay hooked from the top of your ear resting behind it. A small tube goes through the hearing aid to connect to the earpiece that fits in your ear. This is the most common form of hearing aid used by people of all ages and types of hearing loss. They provide more amplification than other styles, making them ideal for those with severe hearing loss issues. You can get mini designs that are barely visible if you don’t want to use the traditional behind the ear hearing aids.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Personalized hearing aid

Many people face challenges while finding the right type of hearing aid. If you fall into that group, you should use personalized hearing aids. They fit in your ear according to your hearing requirements. You need to send your audiogram to a hearing aid store to get the accurate fit for your ear. These hearing aids provide more comfort than any other type of hearing aid.

4. Ready to wear

These hearing aids look similar to behind the ear hearing aids. They come with a receiver that goes into your ear canal. A tiny tube or wire connects all the parts of this hearing aid. But when it comes to visibility, ready to wear hearings are less visible behind the ear. This makes them widely popular among people with low and moderate hearing loss.

Now that you know about the different types of hearing aids, pick one that not only suits your hearing loss issues but also your pocket and style statement. Men are usually very picky about hearing aids. You can choose one that looks like in-the-ear earphones that you see these days.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo: Shutterstock