How To Be More Active in Your 30s

Many people find transitioning into middle age to be difficult. Emotionally, mentally, and physically, living your best life in your 30s can be a challenge on multiple levels. And that’s especially true if you haven’t prioritized your health and wellness much in your 20s. The good news is that by becoming more active, you can address a number of common issues that plague people in this age bracket. To that end, here are four tips that you can use to be more active as you enter your 30s:

Change Your Schedule

People in their 30s often have different priorities, obligations, and schedules than when they were in their 20s. As such, it only makes sense to alter your workout schedule to suit your new personal and professional itinerary. For example, if you need to commute to work very early in the morning, consider setting aside time in the evening to work out. Or, if you have to pick up your kids from school in the afternoon, schedule workouts in the morning before everyone wakes up. Tweaking your schedule may not be easy, but it can lead to some positive fitness outcomes all the same.

Speak to Your Doctor

As people get older, they may experience a natural decline in their energy levels. On the other hand, certain medical issues can fly under the radar but still inhibit your ability to exercise and stay healthy. That’s why it’s key for 30-year olds to speak with their doctor on a regular basis. A medical professional may be able to recommend a wide variety of treatment options for you –– ranging from minimally invasive bunion surgery to dietary supplements, depending on your needs of course. At the end of the day, it’s always a good idea to consult with your doctor if you have a health concern of any kind.

Prioritize Rest

In your 20s, you may have been able to “get away” with just a few hours of sleep per night. However, in the long run, lack of sleep can contribute to many physical and mental health issues. So make it a priority to adjust your sleep routine and to build better sleep habits ASAP. You’re going to need your rest to take on the challenges of middle adulthood!

Keep Things Fresh

New goals, new activities, and new connections can all help you stay motivated and fit well into your thirties and beyond. If you begin to feel bored or tired of your current fitness regimen, then don’t hesitate to freshen things up from time to time. Variety is the spice of life, after all!

