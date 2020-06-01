Recovery Vs. Resiliency

By Amy Zellmer

In February of 2014, I slipped on a patch of black ice, landing full-force on the back of my skull. I had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in for a journey, unlike anything I had ever imagined.

I was originally told by doctors that I should be feeling better in 6-8 weeks — even though I couldn’t remember what I was doing while in the middle of doing it, had a constant headache, and was constantly dizzy and off-balance. Even though I doubted their words, I chose to believe them because, after all, they were the doctors.

When the eight-week mark came and went I began to panic, thinking something was terribly wrong. Doctors just kept telling me to give it more time, there was nothing they could do for me. When I reached the one-year mark, I was told that this was likely the best I was going to get. A neuropsychologist went so far as to tell me I was faking it, and that I didn’t really have a TBI — I was just depressed.

Well, that wasn’t good enough for me! I knew I had to make a choice: I could either blindly believe what the doctors were telling me, or I could take my recovery into my own hands and DO something about it.

Recovery is defined as: the act or process of becoming healthy after an illness or injury.

Resilience is defined as: the ability to overcome challenges of all kinds -trauma, tragedy, personal crises, plain ‘ole’ life problems – and bounce back stronger, wiser, and more personally powerful.

For many survivors, we get stuck on the word “recovery” even though we may never make a full 100% recovery. I personally prefer the term “resilience” because I have definitely overcome the challenges that TBI put in front of me.

I chose to get better. I made the deliberate decision that even if I couldn’t get back to 100%, I knew I needed to get better than where I was at. I chose positivity and resilience.

Which one are you going to choose??

Previously published on Thebrainhealthmagazine.com.

