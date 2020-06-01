Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / Recovery Vs. Resiliency

Recovery Vs. Resiliency

What does recovery really mean??

by Leave a Comment

 

By Amy Zellmer

In February of 2014, I slipped on a patch of black ice, landing full-force on the back of my skull. I had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in for a journey, unlike anything I had ever imagined.

 

I was originally told by doctors that I should be feeling better in 6-8 weeks — even though I couldn’t remember what I was doing while in the middle of doing it, had a constant headache, and was constantly dizzy and off-balance. Even though I doubted their words, I chose to believe them because, after all, they were the doctors.

When the eight-week mark came and went I began to panic, thinking something was terribly wrong. Doctors just kept telling me to give it more time, there was nothing they could do for me. When I reached the one-year mark, I was told that this was likely the best I was going to get. A neuropsychologist went so far as to tell me I was faking it, and that I didn’t really have a TBI — I was just depressed.

 

Well, that wasn’t good enough for me! I knew I had to make a choice: I could either blindly believe what the doctors were telling me, or I could take my recovery into my own hands and DO something about it.

Recovery is defined as: the act or process of becoming healthy after an illness or injury.

Resilience is defined as: the ability to overcome challenges of all kinds -trauma, tragedy, personal crises, plain ‘ole’ life problems – and bounce back stronger, wiser, and more personally powerful.

For many survivors, we get stuck on the word “recovery” even though we may never make a full 100% recovery. I personally prefer the term “resilience” because I have definitely overcome the challenges that TBI put in front of me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I chose to get better. I made the deliberate decision that even if I couldn’t get back to 100%, I knew I needed to get better than where I was at. I chose positivity and resilience.

Which one are you going to choose??

Previously published on Thebrainhealthmagazine.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: shutterstock.com

 

About The Brain Health Magazine

The Brain Health Magazine is a resource for living your best life after brain injury.

Created by survivors for survivors, we strive to offer you a variety of practical resources and alternative therapies to help you in your recovery, as well as in your life. This magazine is for survivors, caregivers, and professionals alike!

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.